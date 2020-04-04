Larson, Ziegler cross paths again, this time as Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees

“There were six seniors on that 2013 team, some of whom I had in track, and they kept asking me if I’d come back and coach their final year,” said Ziegler, the Lincoln Journal Star’s 2005 girls coach of the year who has a career record of 415-197 in 22 years. Ziegler guided Lutheran during the transition from a junior high-only school to a high school-middle school setup during the mid-1990s.

“If I wanted to coach volleyball again, I knew I had to take advantage of this opportunity.”

With her daughter back as an assistant coach and reunited with her former assistant, Stacy Leimbach, the Warriors began their latest surge. They were third at state in 2017, finished state runner-up in 2018, then captured the school’s second state volleyball crown last fall behind Super-State captain Marriah Buss, now a freshman at Wichita State.

Ziegler retired as Lutheran’s track coach of 29 years last spring after guiding the Warriors to the Class C girls state title, the third track title overall in school history to go along with another girls crown and a boys championship. She was helping this season as an assistant in charge of the high jumpers before the NSAA canceled the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did Ziegler consider going out on top in volleyball like she did in track?