Larson, Ziegler cross paths again, this time as Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Coach Sue Ziegler’s Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team made history in 2004 when the Warriors won the Class C-1 state championship by beating Columbus Scotus in five sets and snapping the Shamrocks’ state-record 115-match winning streak.
Lutheran’s semifinal win a day earlier turned out to be significant, too. It was the final high school match of Jordan Larson’s career at Logan View as the Warriors earned a straight-set victory in front of a capacity crowd at Lincoln Northeast.
Both Ziegler and Larson are part of the 2020 class set to be inducted Oct. 4 by the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Larson went on to become the premier women’s athlete to ever come out of the state. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter, whose selection to the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame was announced earlier this week, was a three-time All-American at NU, helping the Huskers win a national championship in 2006 and finish runner-up in 2005.
Larson then left her mark internationally as a two-time Olympic medalist for Team USA (silver in 2012; bronze in 2016), a gold medalist for the U.S. team in the 2014 World Championships and a pro career that helped her earn USA Volleyball’s Indoor Female Player of the Year in 2015 and ’16.
Larson helped the team to a top-five finish in the NCAA Tournament in each of her four seasons, including a national title in 2006.
As time goes by, that semifinal win in 2004 looms larger and larger as Larson’s volleyball accomplishments continue to grow.
“We did everything in our power to try and shut Jordan down, but eventually all we could do was work around her as best we could,” Ziegler said about Larson. “She’d take the first ball and the third ball and just dominate.”
Larson’s fast arm swing and powerful attack at the net were also lethal at the service line. Her devastating jump serve produced a state-record 179 aces in 2004 and 561 in her career.
It was something the Warriors, however, were prepared for as Larson managed just one service ace in her final high school match.
“I remember getting on boxes at the net during practice that week and just ripping balls at our passers with all the topspin I could get, trying to replicate her serve,” Ziegler said. “To only give up one ace is pretty amazing.”
Lutheran reached the state finals again in 2005, but this time lost in four sets to Scotus. Ziegler’s daughter, Kelli, was a senior on that team, so the coach stepped down after that season.
Ziegler remained as Lutheran’s track coach, but seven years later, she was back in the gym.
Ziegler’s volleyball successor, former Lutheran first-team Super-Stater Jenny (Duitsman) Olson, left after the 2012 season to focus more time on her young family. Ziegler, a health and physical education teacher at the school, was finally convinced by both students and parents to return to volleyball.
“There were six seniors on that 2013 team, some of whom I had in track, and they kept asking me if I’d come back and coach their final year,” said Ziegler, the Lincoln Journal Star’s 2005 girls coach of the year who has a career record of 415-197 in 22 years. Ziegler guided Lutheran during the transition from a junior high-only school to a high school-middle school setup during the mid-1990s.
“If I wanted to coach volleyball again, I knew I had to take advantage of this opportunity.”
With her daughter back as an assistant coach and reunited with her former assistant, Stacy Leimbach, the Warriors began their latest surge. They were third at state in 2017, finished state runner-up in 2018, then captured the school’s second state volleyball crown last fall behind Super-State captain Marriah Buss, now a freshman at Wichita State.
Ziegler retired as Lutheran’s track coach of 29 years last spring after guiding the Warriors to the Class C girls state title, the third track title overall in school history to go along with another girls crown and a boys championship. She was helping this season as an assistant in charge of the high jumpers before the NSAA canceled the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Did Ziegler consider going out on top in volleyball like she did in track?
“Kelli told me that if I wasn’t coming back, then she wasn’t coming back either, and I didn’t want us both to leave in the same year,” Ziegler said. “I’m not sure I’m done yet in volleyball. We’re graduating some great players, but the kids coming back are a special group. They’re talented, they work hard and they’re fun to coach.”
Ziegler becomes the third Lincoln volleyball coach to enter the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, joining Myron Oehlerking of East and Sandi Genrich of Northeast. Ziegler is one of two active volleyball coaches in the Centennial Conference to have Hall of Fame status, the other being Grand Island Central Catholic’s Sharon Zavala.
