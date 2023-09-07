The Journal Star's first update to the volleyball ratings since the preseason shows plenty of change as teams find their footing roughly two weeks in.
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista South; 8-0; 1
2. Lincoln Southwest; 4-0; 4
5. Omaha Westside; 4-3; —
6. Papillion-La Vista; 5-4; 2
7. Lincoln Pius X; 3-1; 8
10. Bellevue West; 4-4; —
Class B
8. GI Northwest; 21-15; 7
Class C-1
1. Grand Island CC; 3-0; 1
5. Kearney Catholic; 5-0; 6
Class C-2
1. Lincoln Lutheran; 6-0; 1
2. Clarkson/Leigh; 7-0; 3
3. Archbishop Bergan; 6-1; 2
7. Elmwood-Murdock; 5-1; 10
10. Thayer Central; 5-0; —
Class D-1
6. Nebraska Christian; 7-1; 5
9. Guardian Angels CC; 6-2; —
Class D-2
10. Central Valley; 5-1; —
