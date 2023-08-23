Another season of high school volleyball begins Thursday, and while there is plenty to be sorted out over the next few months, we know one thing — it's going to be a fun ride.
Here's a look at the Journal Star's preseason ratings.
Class A
School; 2022 record; Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista South; 34-5; 1
2. Papillion-La Vista; 28-10; 4
3. Omaha Westside; 30-9; 2
4. Lincoln Southwest; 31-4; 3
5. Millard West; 23-11; 7
6. Lincoln East; 23-11; 6
7. Millard North; 17-16; —
8. Lincoln Pius X; 22-13; 9
9. Omaha Marian; 24-14; 8
Class B
School; 2022 record; Pvs.
2. Elkhorn North; 32-5; 2
7. GI Northwest; 21-15; 8
Class C-1
1. Grand Island CC; 32-2; 1
6. Kearney Catholic; 25-9; 7
7. North Bend Central; 31-2; 4
8. Adams Central; 24-10; 6
Class C-2
1. Lincoln Lutheran; 40-0; 1
2. Archbishop Bergan; 33-5; 2
3. Clarkson/Leigh; 26-7; 5
4. Oakland-Craig; 29-10; 3
5. Cedar Catholic; 27-10; —
6. Humphrey/LHF; 17-12; —
8. Johnson Co. Central; 18-12; —
9. Bishop Neumann; 19-13; —
10. Elmwood-Murdock; 18-15; —
Class D-1
5. Nebraska Christian; 27-8; 8
Class D-2
2. Howells-Dodge; 29-4; 1
6. Falls City SH; 25-9; 7
Meet the Journal Star's 2022 first-team Super-State volleyball players
𝙈𝙀𝙀𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈
𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙮 𝙉𝙙𝙖𝙢-𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙨𝙤𝙣 | 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚
𝘼𝙗𝙗𝙮 𝙒𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙡 | 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙇𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙣
𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙠 | 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖 𝘼𝙙𝙚𝙮𝙚𝙢𝙞 | 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙖 𝙑𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙮 | 𝙀𝙡𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝
𝙊𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙝 | 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣
𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙝 𝙇𝙤𝙣𝙜 | 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩
