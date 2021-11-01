'It's a special unique group': After growing up with a front-row seat to Norris volleyball, Titan seniors leave their own legacy

All three are very talented players. Boesiger, who is committed to Nebraska, holds the school record for career assists. Waters, who is committed to Division II Washburn, is first on the team in kills with 427. Jelinek, who is committed to Concordia, is second in kills at 291. Whether it’s a perfectly timed set by Boesiger or a thunderous kill by Waters or a stuff by Jelinek, they know how to leave their mark on the court.

However, their biggest impact comes as leaders. They bring a certain level of calmness to the floor for a team that has seven new varsity players this year, Boesiger said.

They lead by action, and by words.

Each year, Coach Boesiger has the senior class pick out words or a quote for practice shirts. Each senior this year came up with one word.

* Grit (Jelinek). “Going into the season, we knew we were going to have to fight harder if we wanted to return to the state tournament this year, and we were going to do all the little details because we lost huge players from last year,” Jelinek said.

* Greatness (Waters). “We knew coming into the season we’d have to show a lot of effort,” she said. “We have a lot of younger kids on our team, so every practice giving it 110% through every practice and drill and train like a champion.”