It'll take time, but Lincoln Northwest's Roth has ‘really big plans’ for first-year volleyball program

As Lincoln Northwest’s first varsity volleyball coach, it’s a homecoming of sorts for Whitney Roth.

Gering is six hours west, but Lincoln is the closest Roth has been to her hometown in years. After coaching college volleyball around the country, it was important for Roth to return to her home state and continue the volleyball tradition she experienced in high school.

“I wanted to be able to give back and continue growing our volleyball programs because I was also a Nebraska high school athlete,” Roth said.

While the school facilities at Lincoln Northwest haven’t been completed yet, preparations are already underway for the Falcons’ first season of volleyball. Northwest’s first group of players have been working out at the Speedway Sports Complex multiple times a week, and the school’s team camp drew 30-plus participants in June.

Taking over a first-year program has its challenges, namely a lack of experience and development compared to schools with seniors or players who have been in the program for multiple seasons. However, it also brings the opportunity to establish a culture and system from day one, which Roth sees as a positive.

“We have a lot of work in front of us; we’re not going to be a dynasty in the first year, but I have really big plans for the program,” Roth said. “I’m looking forward to the next few years, but these first couple are going to be a grind as we establish our team culture.”

As she aims to bring her vision to Lincoln Northwest, Roth will draw upon all the different coaching experiences she’s had since her days in Gering. Roth coached volleyball at Chadron State College, Western Nebraska Community College and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before spending the last four seasons as the director of volleyball operations at Arkansas.

While much of her role with Arkansas required her to sort out the logistics of travel and organization, Roth’s position was far from an office job. She was at every practice and every game on the road, with those lessons of high-level college volleyball being something she hopes to bring with her to Lincoln Northwest.

At the top of her list is something that all coaches strive for — accountability.

“We’re going to hold them accountable and they’re going to work hard to get the things we want to do because nothing is going to come easy for us,” Roth said.

It certainly won’t be easy for Northwest to join the premier volleyball conference in Class B, the Eastern Midlands. Members Waverly, Norris and Elkhorn have been state tournament regulars in recent years, a goal that will take time for Northwest to accomplish, too.

But, as the first-year Falcons continue to progress with their summer workouts, they know they’ll forever be the group that laid the foundation for future success.

“I want our high school to be a place where girls want to be part of an awesome volleyball program that will help them after volleyball, too,” Roth said. “I’ve got some lofty goals, but I think they’re attainable.”