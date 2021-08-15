‘It’s always an expectation’: Despite returning just three players, Pius X volleyball still aiming for state

After five straight state tournament appearances, a new generation of Thunderbolts are ready to make their mark on the Lincoln Pius X volleyball program.
Of the 14 Thunderbolts that played varsity volleyball last season, Lincoln Pius X loses 11 to graduation. That includes a pair of all-state selections, Kylen Sealock and Alexis Markowski, along with key veterans like Miriam Miller and Cora Thomas.
That leaves senior Regan Haith and juniors Adison Markowski and Lanie Brott as the team’s three players with varsity experience. Only Markowski has been a varsity starter, meaning this year’s Pius X squad lacks the experienced seniors that have been present in past years.
However, coach Katie Wenz isn’t concerned.
“It sounds a little scary at first, I’ll admit that,” Wenz said. “But, the kids we had that are juniors this year definitely were hungry to be on that varsity court last year, and I’m excited for them to have this year to show their volleyball skills.”
After all, Pius X went through a similar roster overhaul last season when seniors Anna Burt, Ella Hosek, Sydney Gubbels, Josie Gabel and Leah Mach all became key contributors in their first full varsity season.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the JV squad wasn’t able to practice with the varsity team last year like it normally would. However, the Thunderbolts have a JV coach who certainly understands what skills are needed at the varsity level. Jake Moore, who was Pius X’s head coach for 25 years prior to Wenz, now guides the JV program.
“They learned to be pushed; even though they were on JV he pushed them like they were varsity players,” Wenz said Moore. “He pushed them to be at a high level, so they know the expectations to compete.”
Incoming players ready to make their mark include juniors Madelyn Navrkal, Gianna Miller, Claire Gokie, Hannah Tlamka, Mikenna Hum and sophomore Sidda Hagedorn. They’ll have to look to the team’s lone senior, Haith, for leadership and that’s something she’s ready to provide.
“It’ll definitely be scary at times, but I just have to trust that they will listen, and it’s a team effort so if other people want to step up we’ll all listen to them, too,” Haith said.
Haith will be one of Pius X’s go-to options as a middle hitter. At 6-foot-1, she had the third-most blocks on the team last year despite being sidelined for the final month of the season with a wrist injury. Brott appeared in 15 sets last season and will be a key starter at outside hitter, while Markowski will be trusted to run the offense with a steady hand.
A two-year starter at setter, Markowski is a lock for 700 assists and 40 aces once again. Despite only being a junior like several of her teammates, Markowski will need to be a vocal leader alongside Haith this season.
“She’s young, but she also has the experience,” Wenz said. “With these two I put a lot of trust in them, even last year. And with Adison knowing how to run the tempo and get the ball to different people, that’s really going to help.”
A strong summer league performance has also helped the Thunderbolts gel as a team. Wenz appreciated the opportunity for new players to get a sense of her coaching style and the speed of varsity games, leading to a strong run of performances bear the end of the summer.
The lessons learned over the summer and on last year’s JV team will be key to seeing if Pius X can make the state tournament for the sixth year in a row. As the team’s veteran leader, Haith is taking cues from last year’s seniors to keep the state tournament expectation going for at least one more season.
“I definitely learned that they just trusted each other and put in so much hard work that obviously helped because they were successful,” Haith said. “It’s always an expectation from past seniors to get to state, so we’ll push for it each game and take it one step at a time.”
Introducing the 2020 Journal Star first-team Super-State volleyball players
LINDSAY KRAUSE
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-4 |
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: Krause ended a dominant high school career with her fourth consecutive state championship, and 2020 may have been her finest season at Omaha Skutt. She led the state in both hitting percentage (.475) and aces (88) on top of career-highs in kills and digs. Krause was a first-team Super-State selection four years in a row, and she captains the 2020 squad.
NORAH SIS
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-2
High school: Papillion-La Vista
College: Creighton
Ad campaign: Sis topped 500 kills in a season for a second time at the high school level, and she ends her Monarch career with 1,910 terminations. Papillion-La Vista won at least 20 matches and qualified for the state tournament in each of her four seasons, and a college career at Creighton is up next for Sis.
MYA LARSON
OH | Jr. | 5-foot-11
High school: Wahoo
College: Montana State
Ad campaign: Larson may not have reached the 600-kill mark she did a year ago, but her 532 kills were still the second-most in the state this season. Her 41-kill performance in the Class C-1 title game was integral to Wahoo claiming the state title in five sets, and the junior recently announced her commitment to Montana State.
WHITNEY LAUENSTEIN
OH | Sr. | 6-foot 2
High school: Waverly
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: While some players are ready for the varsity level immediately, Lauenstein didn’t make the jump until her sophomore year. She had 400 or more kills three seasons in a row while leading Waverly to the state tournament at each opportunity. A talented back-row player as well, Lauenstein is headed to Nebraska next year.
RYLEE GRAY
MB | Sr. | 6-foot-4
High school: Elkhorn South
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: A true force at middle blocker, Gray closed her high school career by leading Elkhorn South to its first state title in school history. Gray set a new career high in hitting percentage while topping 300 kills for the fourth straight year, and another stellar blocking season brought her career total to 476.
ALLIE GRAY
S | 5-foot-11
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Arizona State
Ad campaign: A three-year starter at setter, Gray’s steady hand running the offense has allowed hitters such as Krause to shine. Her 1,023 assists were second-most in the state this season, and Gray also set a new career-best with only 12 ball-handling errors as she makes back-to-back appearances on the Super-State first team.
ELLE GLOCK
S | Sr. | 6-foot
High school: Wahoo
College: USC
Ad campaign: After beginning her high school career as a hitter, a move to setter resulted in three straight 1,000-assist seasons. Her four-year starting career includes three state championships, and Glock holds the Class C-1 record for the most assists in a season (1,167).
