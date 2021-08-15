‘It’s always an expectation’: Despite returning just three players, Pius X volleyball still aiming for state

“They learned to be pushed; even though they were on JV he pushed them like they were varsity players,” Wenz said Moore. “He pushed them to be at a high level, so they know the expectations to compete.”

Incoming players ready to make their mark include juniors Madelyn Navrkal, Gianna Miller, Claire Gokie, Hannah Tlamka, Mikenna Hum and sophomore Sidda Hagedorn. They’ll have to look to the team’s lone senior, Haith, for leadership and that’s something she’s ready to provide.

“It’ll definitely be scary at times, but I just have to trust that they will listen, and it’s a team effort so if other people want to step up we’ll all listen to them, too,” Haith said.

Haith will be one of Pius X’s go-to options as a middle hitter. At 6-foot-1, she had the third-most blocks on the team last year despite being sidelined for the final month of the season with a wrist injury. Brott appeared in 15 sets last season and will be a key starter at outside hitter, while Markowski will be trusted to run the offense with a steady hand.

A two-year starter at setter, Markowski is a lock for 700 assists and 40 aces once again. Despite only being a junior like several of her teammates, Markowski will need to be a vocal leader alongside Haith this season.