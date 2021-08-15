 Skip to main content
‘It’s always an expectation’: Despite returning just three players, Pius X volleyball still aiming for state
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 9.12

Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski (right) lifts a shot as her sister Alexis looks on in the second set against Lincoln East in a 2019 contest.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

After five straight state tournament appearances, a new generation of Thunderbolts are ready to make their mark on the Lincoln Pius X volleyball program.

Of the 14 Thunderbolts that played varsity volleyball last season, Lincoln Pius X loses 11 to graduation. That includes a pair of all-state selections, Kylen Sealock and Alexis Markowski, along with key veterans like Miriam Miller and Cora Thomas.

That leaves senior Regan Haith and juniors Adison Markowski and Lanie Brott as the team’s three players with varsity experience. Only Markowski has been a varsity starter, meaning this year’s Pius X squad lacks the experienced seniors that have been present in past years.

However, coach Katie Wenz isn’t concerned.

“It sounds a little scary at first, I’ll admit that,” Wenz said. “But, the kids we had that are juniors this year definitely were hungry to be on that varsity court last year, and I’m excited for them to have this year to show their volleyball skills.”

After all, Pius X went through a similar roster overhaul last season when seniors Anna Burt, Ella Hosek, Sydney Gubbels, Josie Gabel and Leah Mach all became key contributors in their first full varsity season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the JV squad wasn’t able to practice with the varsity team last year like it normally would. However, the Thunderbolts have a JV coach who certainly understands what skills are needed at the varsity level. Jake Moore, who was Pius X’s head coach for 25 years prior to Wenz, now guides the JV program.

“They learned to be pushed; even though they were on JV he pushed them like they were varsity players,” Wenz said Moore. “He pushed them to be at a high level, so they know the expectations to compete.”

Incoming players ready to make their mark include juniors Madelyn Navrkal, Gianna Miller, Claire Gokie, Hannah Tlamka, Mikenna Hum and sophomore Sidda Hagedorn. They’ll have to look to the team’s lone senior, Haith, for leadership and that’s something she’s ready to provide.

“It’ll definitely be scary at times, but I just have to trust that they will listen, and it’s a team effort so if other people want to step up we’ll all listen to them, too,” Haith said.

Haith will be one of Pius X’s go-to options as a middle hitter. At 6-foot-1, she had the third-most blocks on the team last year despite being sidelined for the final month of the season with a wrist injury. Brott appeared in 15 sets last season and will be a key starter at outside hitter, while Markowski will be trusted to run the offense with a steady hand.

A two-year starter at setter, Markowski is a lock for 700 assists and 40 aces once again. Despite only being a junior like several of her teammates, Markowski will need to be a vocal leader alongside Haith this season.

“She’s young, but she also has the experience,” Wenz said. “With these two I put a lot of trust in them, even last year. And with Adison knowing how to run the tempo and get the ball to different people, that’s really going to help.”

A strong summer league performance has also helped the Thunderbolts gel as a team. Wenz appreciated the opportunity for new players to get a sense of her coaching style and the speed of varsity games, leading to a strong run of performances bear the end of the summer.

The lessons learned over the summer and on last year’s JV team will be key to seeing if Pius X can make the state tournament for the sixth year in a row. As the team’s veteran leader, Haith is taking cues from last year’s seniors to keep the state tournament expectation going for at least one more season.

“I definitely learned that they just trusted each other and put in so much hard work that obviously helped because they were successful,” Haith said. “It’s always an expectation from past seniors to get to state, so we’ll push for it each game and take it one step at a time.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

