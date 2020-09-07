'It felt like a family': Powerful Silver Hawk hitter Myers commits to Fresno State

When Shaylee Myers first tried playing volleyball as a kid, she wasn’t sure if she liked it that much.
But as years passed and Myers went from YMCA camps to playing for the Nebraska One volleyball club, her love for the game grew, as did her skill for powerful kills.
Nowadays, Myers is sure that she has a passion for volleyball, and she has a Division I scholarship for the sport, too. The Lincoln Southwest junior announced her commitment to Fresno State last Wednesday, bringing a busy couple of months of recruitment to an end.
“I was starting to narrow down my list and I knew Fresno State was exactly what I wanted,” Myers said. “It’s a huge relief, and it feels like something’s been lifted off my shoulders.”
Mark Novotny is Myers’ head coach at Southwest, but he first coached her at Nebraska One and has seen her improvement firsthand. While Myers has always been a powerful hitter, Novotny identified defense, front-court play and passing as areas Myers has improved over the years.
“She looked so well-rounded as a volleyball player when she first arrived at Southwest,” Novotny said. “Plus, her work ethic and desire were so night and day to what I’d seen before.”
The hard work Myers put in at Southwest allowed her to record 248 kills as a freshman, with a large jump to 401 last year, the fourth-most kills of any Class A player. Myers has a goal of reaching 1,000 total kills as a Silver Hawk, a figure which should come either this year or next.
She’s also put her name into the Southwest history books — her 69 aces last year were a single-season record.
“There have been some big players who have gone through Southwest and she’s up with them in the record books,” Novotny said.
When colleges were allowed to speak with recruits starting June 15, Myers was busy dealing with over 40 schools that contacted her. One that always stood out to her was Fresno State, given that her dad grew up in southern California, and Myers has since dreamed of playing volleyball in the state.
With an offer from the Bulldogs on the table, Myers didn’t want to wait any longer. Coming in 2022, the talented Silver Hawk outside hitter will head west for the next step of her volleyball journey, and it’s one for which she’s been waiting a long time.
“It felt like a family when I talked to the Fresno State coaches, and the school and its academics were just exactly what I wanted,” Myers said.
