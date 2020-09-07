'It felt like a family': Powerful Silver Hawk hitter Myers commits to Fresno State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Shaylee Myers first tried playing volleyball as a kid, she wasn’t sure if she liked it that much.

But as years passed and Myers went from YMCA camps to playing for the Nebraska One volleyball club, her love for the game grew, as did her skill for powerful kills.

Nowadays, Myers is sure that she has a passion for volleyball, and she has a Division I scholarship for the sport, too. The Lincoln Southwest junior announced her commitment to Fresno State last Wednesday, bringing a busy couple of months of recruitment to an end.

“I was starting to narrow down my list and I knew Fresno State was exactly what I wanted,” Myers said. “It’s a huge relief, and it feels like something’s been lifted off my shoulders.”

Mark Novotny is Myers’ head coach at Southwest, but he first coached her at Nebraska One and has seen her improvement firsthand. While Myers has always been a powerful hitter, Novotny identified defense, front-court play and passing as areas Myers has improved over the years.

“She looked so well-rounded as a volleyball player when she first arrived at Southwest,” Novotny said. “Plus, her work ethic and desire were so night and day to what I’d seen before.”