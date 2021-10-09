'I think this is a really special year:' For No. 1 Norris, this year's EMC Tournament title is a high-five

FIRTH — With hopes of winning a state tournament volleyball title later this season, Class B No. 1 Norris is primed for a deep run.
Norris swept through Saturday's Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, including a dominant 25-23, 25-14 win against No. 3 Waverly in the championship match.
Norris went from 1994 to 2016 without an EMC volleyball tournament title. With its win Saturday at Norris Middle School, the Titans have now won five EMC championships in a row.
For Nebraska volleyball commit Maisie Boesiger, it was a special championship after last year’s senior group got the streak started.
“My freshman year is when the seniors above us won it back-to-back," the senior setter said. "After they won that one, they were like, 'Hey, let’s see how many we can get.’ Every year we’ve been able to finish it. I think this is a really special year because it’s the first year without the seniors who won it last year.”
Norris coach Christina Boesiger said this year’s team consists of six or seven girls who haven’t won a championship yet, so experiencing it was huge for them.
With only two losses, Norris is lining itself up for a possible state title rematch with defending champion Omaha Skutt. The SkyHawks are playing really well, almost taking a set off of undefeated and Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday at the SkyHawk Invitational. Coach Boesiger said her team can’t look too far ahead with a match against No. 4 Elkhorn North next week.
“I just think what it comes down to in postseason play is that a disciplined, aggressive, fearless team usually comes out on top,” she said. “It’s going to be a battle to get there, but we’re super-excited and also trying to enjoy every day and every moment because it’s been a great ride and no one is even close for it to be over yet.”
For the EMC Tournament, Norris was led by Maisie Boesiger, who had 59 assists and eight aces in three matches. Ella Waters had 31 kills and four blocks while Sydney Jelinek had another 20 kills.
Saturday's tournament was a deep display of talent at Norris Middle School. Waverly coach Terri Neujahr pointed out that half of the teams rated in Class B come from the EMC.
“The EMC Tournament feels like a mini-state tournament, really, because so many of our conference schools are so talented … which is great because every day we play, we get to play against the best, which is only going to make you better," Neujahr said.
Waverly's Kara Kassebaum led her team against Norris with six kills while Husker commit Bekka Allick was limited to four.