'I think this is a really special year:' For No. 1 Norris, this year's EMC Tournament title is a high-five

FIRTH — With hopes of winning a state tournament volleyball title later this season, Class B No. 1 Norris is primed for a deep run.

Norris swept through Saturday's Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, including a dominant 25-23, 25-14 win against No. 3 Waverly in the championship match.

Norris went from 1994 to 2016 without an EMC volleyball tournament title. With its win Saturday at Norris Middle School, the Titans have now won five EMC championships in a row.

For Nebraska volleyball commit Maisie Boesiger, it was a special championship after last year’s senior group got the streak started.

“My freshman year is when the seniors above us won it back-to-back," the senior setter said. "After they won that one, they were like, 'Hey, let’s see how many we can get.’ Every year we’ve been able to finish it. I think this is a really special year because it’s the first year without the seniors who won it last year.”

Norris coach Christina Boesiger said this year’s team consists of six or seven girls who haven’t won a championship yet, so experiencing it was huge for them.