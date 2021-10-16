‘I realized Nebraska was where I needed to be’: Former Lincoln Lutheran star Marriah Buss recaptures her mojo with Omaha

Marriah Buss finally feels at home again.
During an illustrious three-year run at Lincoln Lutheran, Buss became a state champion and finished her career with the second-most kills in state history (2,372), but it wasn’t until she left Nebraska that Buss realized what she was leaving behind.
Buss enrolled early at Wichita State, eager to get her college career started right, but when COVID-19 hit and the college volleyball season shifted to the spring, it made for some tough days. While in-season with her teammates, Buss could put feelings of homesickness behind her. But, when she’d find herself constantly thinking of driving home on her days off, Buss knew she needed a change of scenery.
Buss decided to join the Omaha Mavericks’ volleyball program, and she couldn’t be happier with her decision.
“I loved my coaches and the program (at Wichita State), but ultimately it just came down to life outside of volleyball was not really what I wanted it to be,” Buss said. “I realized Nebraska was where I needed to be.”
Buss’ parents and younger brother ended up moving to Omaha as well, meaning home is as close as it gets now. Not only does Buss feel better, but her play on the court has improved as well.
She played sparingly in 38 sets as a rotational player for the Shockers last season and finished the season with 55 kills, the eighth-most on her team. Now, Buss has been one of her team’s most important players, playing in all but three of Omaha’s sets so far this season. Her 183 kills are the second-most on the team, and the Mavericks truly represent togetherness as a team.
“We just enjoy being around each other, we trust each other a lot and you can definitely tell on the volleyball court,” Buss said. “We may not be the biggest team compared to some of the teams we played, but we definitely have a lot of fight.”
Plus, there’s another key part of Buss’ on-court mojo that has reemerged in Omaha: No. 23. During the recruiting process with Wichita State, Buss made sure to ask about continuing to wear her jersey number with the Shockers and was assured it would be available. However, another player took No. 23 before Buss arrived on campus and she switched to No. 16 instead.
It just wasn’t the same, and Buss jumped at the opportunity to go back to her favorite number at Omaha.
“I figured it’s my signature and I can’t part ways with it,” Buss said. “To some people, it’s just a number, but I always associated it with everything I did in high school and it was just weird not wearing it.”
Not only is Buss enjoying her sophomore season at Omaha, but the Mavericks are off to a winning start as well. After playing a difficult nonconference schedule that included matches against Iowa State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia, Illinois, Creighton and Kansas State, Omaha has gone 7-1 in Summit League play and is now 10-8 overall.
With aspirations of postseason play for this season, Buss truly knows she’s at the right school for her.
“As soon as I started talking to the coaches and getting to know the girls, just hearing how much they loved Omaha really made me choose them,” Buss said. “There’s such a great atmosphere and every single person on campus loves the school and the city, I really noticed it right away and that’s what I was looking for.”
