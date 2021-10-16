‘I realized Nebraska was where I needed to be’: Former Lincoln Lutheran star Marriah Buss recaptures her mojo with Omaha

Marriah Buss finally feels at home again.

During an illustrious three-year run at Lincoln Lutheran, Buss became a state champion and finished her career with the second-most kills in state history (2,372), but it wasn’t until she left Nebraska that Buss realized what she was leaving behind.

Buss enrolled early at Wichita State, eager to get her college career started right, but when COVID-19 hit and the college volleyball season shifted to the spring, it made for some tough days. While in-season with her teammates, Buss could put feelings of homesickness behind her. But, when she’d find herself constantly thinking of driving home on her days off, Buss knew she needed a change of scenery.

Buss decided to join the Omaha Mavericks’ volleyball program, and she couldn’t be happier with her decision.

“I loved my coaches and the program (at Wichita State), but ultimately it just came down to life outside of volleyball was not really what I wanted it to be,” Buss said. “I realized Nebraska was where I needed to be.”

Buss’ parents and younger brother ended up moving to Omaha as well, meaning home is as close as it gets now. Not only does Buss feel better, but her play on the court has improved as well.