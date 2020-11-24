'I absolutely loved it:' A visit to Montana State's campus seals commitment for Wahoo's Larson

The last four seasons of Wahoo volleyball have been the best in school history, hands down.
Three state titles and only eight total losses over that span makes Wahoo one of Class C-1’s best volleyball dynasties, and the Warriors couldn’t have done it without a host of talented, college-bound players.
2018 state champion Kyla Swanson is currently a sophomore at Illinois, setter Elle Glock will head to USC after graduating this spring and now the Warriors have a third Division I recruit in four seasons.
Following her 41-kill performance in the C-1 state title match on Nov. 7, outside hitter Mya Larson announced her commitment to Montana State on Sunday. Larson had been communicating with Montana State’s coaches for weeks, but it took a trip to Bozeman, Montana, after the state title to seal the deal.
“I absolutely loved it, it was really nice to get up there because I couldn’t see myself being able to commit if I wasn’t able to put myself in the college (environment) and see what it’s all about,” Larson said.
One of the biggest draws to Montana State for Larson was her relationship with the coaches, and the vision they have for the Bobcat program. Winning a Big Sky Conference championship is their primary goal, and then they’ll build from there.
According to head coach (and mother) Trish Larson, she simply offered support while Mya did all the work of conducting research, scheduling and having phone calls with coaches throughout the recruiting process. That wasn’t easy for a high schooler juggling a busy volleyball and school schedule, but she made it work.
“I definitely enjoyed it, but it was also very stressful because the class of 2022 couldn’t talk to coaches until June 15,” Mya Larson said. “It was a long process, but it was definitely fun.”
For Trish Larson, her daughter’s commitment was another proud moment personally, and also for the Warrior program. Mya’s older sister, Elly, is currently a sophomore at Division II Wayne State, and 2020 title-winner Kelsie Sears will also join Kinsley Tingelhoff at the College of Saint Mary next season.
Both mother and daughter agree that it’s been a special few seasons of Wahoo volleyball, and it all comes down to the players and the hard work they’ve put into the Warrior program.
“It’s really special to watch them grow as an athlete and a person, and eventually play at the collegiate level,” Trish Larson said. “I’m just very proud of all the work they put in for themselves and for our team.”
“Especially coming from a small town, Wahoo has always been super athletic and competitive,” Mya Larson added. “It’s really fun to see everyone else going on to the next level and competing too.”
