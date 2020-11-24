'I absolutely loved it:' A visit to Montana State's campus seals commitment for Wahoo's Larson

According to head coach (and mother) Trish Larson, she simply offered support while Mya did all the work of conducting research, scheduling and having phone calls with coaches throughout the recruiting process. That wasn’t easy for a high schooler juggling a busy volleyball and school schedule, but she made it work.

“I definitely enjoyed it, but it was also very stressful because the class of 2022 couldn’t talk to coaches until June 15,” Mya Larson said. “It was a long process, but it was definitely fun.”

For Trish Larson, her daughter’s commitment was another proud moment personally, and also for the Warrior program. Mya’s older sister, Elly, is currently a sophomore at Division II Wayne State, and 2020 title-winner Kelsie Sears will also join Kinsley Tingelhoff at the College of Saint Mary next season.

Both mother and daughter agree that it’s been a special few seasons of Wahoo volleyball, and it all comes down to the players and the hard work they’ve put into the Warrior program.

“It’s really special to watch them grow as an athlete and a person, and eventually play at the collegiate level,” Trish Larson said. “I’m just very proud of all the work they put in for themselves and for our team.”

“Especially coming from a small town, Wahoo has always been super athletic and competitive,” Mya Larson added. “It’s really fun to see everyone else going on to the next level and competing too.”

