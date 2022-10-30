How No. 1 Southwest is clicking under new leaders and a new coach

When the Lincoln Southwest volleyball team plays, it's for each other.

After an offseason that saw turnover in both the coaching staff and roster, that chemistry was more important than ever before.

“I think our bond goes deeper than it shows,” junior setter Malayah Long said. “These girls mean so much to everyone, and so we all want to spend time together.”

Long has played a crucial role in helping the Silver Hawk offense hit its stride, which has led them to a 30-3 record and the Class A No. 1 ranking heading into the state tournament, which begins Wednesday.

The changes for Southwest include the loss of one of the best hitters in the state in 2021 Shaylee Myers — who now plays at Kansas State — and the addition of new head coach Jessica Baker.

A core trait of Baker's offensive system is spreading the ball around, and she relies heavily on Long to get everyone involved.

Baker says the setter, committed to Marquette, has done just that.

“We’ve really asked her to focus on getting our middles involved, our right sides involved, and she’s done a very good job of that,” Baker said.

Because of the strong relationships and connections formed throughout this team — especially off the court — Long said the growing pains of creating cohesion on the court have been much easier.

“Our chemistry off the court has helped us play like a really good team on the court,” Long said.

Long also credits Baker's intense early-season practices for helping the Silver Hawks get to this point, saying the pain they went through then is helping them stay mentally and physically strong now.

One of the hitters who has stepped up this season in place of Myers is senior Alexa Gobel, who leads the team in kills.

But it hasn’t been just Gobel. Many players, such as hitters Emerson Lionberger and Brinly Christensen, have taken more important roles this season, and it’s paying off.

“A lot of us stepped into bigger roles. Everyone thought that we were going to be this bad team,” Gobel said, “and I think that fueled our fire a little.”

After Baker was hired to take over the team at the end of March, she immediately met with the leaders of the team and made it clear to them that they were the ones who would decide how the season went.

“They took that in,” said Baker. “They’ve made sure that we’ve stayed accountable to our goals.”

In 2020 and 2021, the Silver Hawks lost in the first round of the state tournament. Their goal is to make sure what has happened in the last two seasons doesn’t happen again.

“Our No. 1 (goal) is to make it past the first round,” Long said. “I think that we’ve used that as motivation and just knowing that we’re not done yet.”

Baker said the practice leading up to the tournament will be no different than the regular season, but added that the players know what they need to do to be the last team standing.

“We just talked about how we’re going to turn it up a notch at the state tournament,” Baker said. “We’re going to put it all out there.”