{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast 32-30, 25-20, 26-24

Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22

Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LV South 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS 25-8, 25-8

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-20, 25-13

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-19, 25-19

Arcadia/Loup City def. Ravenna 25-22, 25-17

Arthur County def. Creek Valley 26-24, 25-20

Arthur County def. Morrill 20-25, 25-17, 25-22

Axtell def. S-E-M 25-11, 25-14

Bertrand def. Amherst 25-22, 25-17, 28-26

Brady def. Paxton 25-8, 25-15

Bridgeport def. Kimball 25-17, 25-18

Burwell def. Humphrey SF 25-17, 22-25, 25-23

Burwell def. St. Edward 25-6, 25-20

CWC def. St. Mary's 25-18, 25-8, 25-15

Centennial def. Sandy Creek 25-14, 25-20, 25-13

Cheyenne East, WY def. Scottsbluff 25-10, 25-14, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. York 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

Cornerstone Christian def. Lewiston 25-19, 27-25

Cross County def. BDS 25-23, 26-24, 25-19

David City def. East Butler 25-18, 25-19, 25-10

Deshler def. McCool Junction 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

Diller-Odell def. Falls City SH 25-20, 25-9, 25-17

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Kenesaw 25-14, 23-25, 25-16

Elgin/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-15, 25-21

Elm Creek def. Franklin 28-26, 25-14

Exeter-Milligan def. Osceola 25-10, 25-20

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 3-1

Freeman def. Sterling 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Fullerton def. High Plains 28-26, 25-14, 25-23

Garden County def. Bridgeport 26-24, 25-16

Giltner def. Exeter-Milligan 27-25, 25-20

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

Hastings def. Grand Island 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22

Hershey def. Cozad 25-15, 25-15, 12-25, 27-29, 15-11

Hitchcock County def. Wallace 25-16, 25-21

Howells-Dodge def. Emerson-Hubbard 25-3, 25-11

Howells-Dodge def. Pender 25-22, 25-21

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward 25-10, 25-9

Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-21, 25-11

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup 26-24, 25-13, 25-18

Kearney def. Fremont 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

Logan View/SS def. Tekamah-Herman 25-27, 25-20, 25-14

Logan View/SS def. Twin River 25-20, 27-25

Loomis def. Arapahoe 25-19, 25-16

Lourdes CC def. HTRS 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe 25-16, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis 25-14, 25-11

Millard South def. Elkhorn 25-22, 25-12

Millard South def. Omaha Duchesne 25-19, 25-15

Mullen def. Hyannis 25-19, 25-18

Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford 25-10, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-13, 25-13, 25-9

Neligh-Oakdale def. Elkhorn Valley 25-13, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22

Norris def. Nebraska City 25-15, 25-5, 25-8

O'Neill def. Valentine 25-12, 16-25, 25-20

Ogallala def. McCook 25-13, 25-16, 25-6

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North 25-20, 25-16

Omaha Gross def. Omaha Burke 25-23, 20-25, 25-16

Omaha Gross def. Omaha North 25-13, 25-23

Osmond def. Bloomfield 25-13, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18

Overton def. Axtell 25-21, 25-16

Overton def. S-E-M 25-16, 25-11

Palmyra def. Conestoga 25-23, 25-19

Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard 25-19, 25-17

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna 25-14, 25-23

Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-11, 25-14

Ponca def. Randolph 25-15, 25-20, 25-8

Shelton def. Palmer 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 15-10

Sioux City East, IA def. South Sioux City 25-13, 25-9, 25-11

Southern Valley def. Elm Creek 23-25, 25-17, 25-11

Southern Valley def. Franklin 25-13, 25-10

Southwest def. Sutherland 17-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-23

St. Paul def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-15, 25-15

St. Paul def. Ravenna 25-13, 25-10

Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-11, 25-16

Summerland def. Elgin/Pope John 25-12, 25-15

Summerland def. Stuart 25-16, 25-20

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull 25-18, 25-19

Superior def. Kenesaw 25-10, 25-19

Syracuse def. Johnson County Central 25-17, 25-19

Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-10, 25-12

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River 25-15, 25-18

Thayer Central def. Fairbury 26-24, 25-13, 25-15

Tri County def. Lewiston 25-23, 25-9

Valentine def. West Holt 25-11, 25-13

Wahoo def. Platteview 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Wallace def. Perkins County 21-25, 25-19, 25-21

Waverly def. Blair 25-5, 25-9, 25-11

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Almena, Kan., 25-17, 25-12

Wynot def. Winside 26-24, 25-22, 25-19

Yutan def. Weeping Water 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 3, Papillion-LV South 0: Kylen Sealock had 13 kills, Alexis Markowski tallied 18 set assists and Miriam Miller finished with 27 digs to lead the Thunderbolts.

Cross County 3, BDS 0: Cortlyn Schaefer had 11 kills and and 15 digs, and Amanda Giannou had 23 set assists to lead Cross County.

Deshler 3, McCool Junction 0: Cadence Jacobs had eight kills and Leah Dlouby had 22 digs for Deshler.

Wahoo 3, Platteview 0: Mya Larson had 24 kills and 10 digs, and Elle Glock had 28 set assists to lead the Warriors.

Diller-Odell 3, Falls City SH 0: Karli Heidemann had 12 kills to lead Diller-Odell.

Norris 3, Nebraska City 0: Ella Waters had 11 kills and Maisie Boesiger had 23 set assists to lead Norris.

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments