Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast 32-30, 25-20, 26-24
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Papillion-LV South 25-11, 25-21, 25-19
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS 25-8, 25-8
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth 25-20, 25-13
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-19, 25-19
Arcadia/Loup City def. Ravenna 25-22, 25-17
Arthur County def. Creek Valley 26-24, 25-20
Arthur County def. Morrill 20-25, 25-17, 25-22
Axtell def. S-E-M 25-11, 25-14
Bertrand def. Amherst 25-22, 25-17, 28-26
Brady def. Paxton 25-8, 25-15
Bridgeport def. Kimball 25-17, 25-18
Burwell def. Humphrey SF 25-17, 22-25, 25-23
Burwell def. St. Edward 25-6, 25-20
CWC def. St. Mary's 25-18, 25-8, 25-15
Centennial def. Sandy Creek 25-14, 25-20, 25-13
Cheyenne East, WY def. Scottsbluff 25-10, 25-14, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. York 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Cornerstone Christian def. Lewiston 25-19, 27-25
Cross County def. BDS 25-23, 26-24, 25-19
David City def. East Butler 25-18, 25-19, 25-10
Deshler def. McCool Junction 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
Diller-Odell def. Falls City SH 25-20, 25-9, 25-17
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Kenesaw 25-14, 23-25, 25-16
Elgin/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-15, 25-21
Elm Creek def. Franklin 28-26, 25-14
Exeter-Milligan def. Osceola 25-10, 25-20
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 3-1
Freeman def. Sterling 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Fullerton def. High Plains 28-26, 25-14, 25-23
Garden County def. Bridgeport 26-24, 25-16
Giltner def. Exeter-Milligan 27-25, 25-20
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wausa 25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Adams Central 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
Hastings def. Grand Island 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22
Hershey def. Cozad 25-15, 25-15, 12-25, 27-29, 15-11
Hitchcock County def. Wallace 25-16, 25-21
Howells-Dodge def. Emerson-Hubbard 25-3, 25-11
Howells-Dodge def. Pender 25-22, 25-21
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward 25-10, 25-9
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-21, 25-11
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup 26-24, 25-13, 25-18
Kearney def. Fremont 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
Logan View/SS def. Tekamah-Herman 25-27, 25-20, 25-14
Logan View/SS def. Twin River 25-20, 27-25
Loomis def. Arapahoe 25-19, 25-16
Lourdes CC def. HTRS 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe 25-16, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis 25-14, 25-11
Millard South def. Elkhorn 25-22, 25-12
Millard South def. Omaha Duchesne 25-19, 25-15
Mullen def. Hyannis 25-19, 25-18
Mullen def. Sandhills/Thedford 25-10, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-13, 25-13, 25-9
Neligh-Oakdale def. Elkhorn Valley 25-13, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22
Norris def. Nebraska City 25-15, 25-5, 25-8
O'Neill def. Valentine 25-12, 16-25, 25-20
Ogallala def. McCook 25-13, 25-16, 25-6
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North 25-20, 25-16
Omaha Gross def. Omaha Burke 25-23, 20-25, 25-16
Omaha Gross def. Omaha North 25-13, 25-23
Osmond def. Bloomfield 25-13, 13-25, 25-19, 25-18
Overton def. Axtell 25-21, 25-16
Overton def. S-E-M 25-16, 25-11
Palmyra def. Conestoga 25-23, 25-19
Pender def. Emerson-Hubbard 25-19, 25-17
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna 25-14, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield 25-11, 25-14
Ponca def. Randolph 25-15, 25-20, 25-8
Shelton def. Palmer 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 15-10
Sioux City East, IA def. South Sioux City 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Southern Valley def. Elm Creek 23-25, 25-17, 25-11
Southern Valley def. Franklin 25-13, 25-10
Southwest def. Sutherland 17-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-23
St. Paul def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-15, 25-15
St. Paul def. Ravenna 25-13, 25-10
Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre 25-11, 25-16
Summerland def. Elgin/Pope John 25-12, 25-15
Summerland def. Stuart 25-16, 25-20
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull 25-18, 25-19
Superior def. Kenesaw 25-10, 25-19
Syracuse def. Johnson County Central 25-17, 25-19
Syracuse def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-10, 25-12
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River 25-15, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Fairbury 26-24, 25-13, 25-15
Tri County def. Lewiston 25-23, 25-9
Valentine def. West Holt 25-11, 25-13
Wahoo def. Platteview 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Wallace def. Perkins County 21-25, 25-19, 25-21
Waverly def. Blair 25-5, 25-9, 25-11
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Almena, Kan., 25-17, 25-12
Wynot def. Winside 26-24, 25-22, 25-19
Yutan def. Weeping Water 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 3, Papillion-LV South 0: Kylen Sealock had 13 kills, Alexis Markowski tallied 18 set assists and Miriam Miller finished with 27 digs to lead the Thunderbolts.
Cross County 3, BDS 0: Cortlyn Schaefer had 11 kills and and 15 digs, and Amanda Giannou had 23 set assists to lead Cross County.
Deshler 3, McCool Junction 0: Cadence Jacobs had eight kills and Leah Dlouby had 22 digs for Deshler.
Wahoo 3, Platteview 0: Mya Larson had 24 kills and 10 digs, and Elle Glock had 28 set assists to lead the Warriors.
Diller-Odell 3, Falls City SH 0: Karli Heidemann had 12 kills to lead Diller-Odell.
Norris 3, Nebraska City 0: Ella Waters had 11 kills and Maisie Boesiger had 23 set assists to lead Norris.