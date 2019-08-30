Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bishop Heelan at Lincoln Northeast
Duchesne at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East
Marian at Lincoln Northeast
Millard South def. Lincoln East 25-11, 25-11
Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln Southeast 25-18, 25-17
Western Christian def. Lincoln Southeast 25-20, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Axtell def. Loomis 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
Battle Creek at Stanton
Bellevue East at Bellevue West
Bishop Heelan at Bellevue West
Bishop Heelan at Marian
Bloomfield at St. Mary's
Boys Town at Brownell Talbot
Cody-Kilgore def. Sandhills Valley 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
Duchesne at Marian
Hartington-Newcastle at Wynot
LVSS at Stanton
Meridian def. Blue Hill 25-4, 25-22, 25-23
Millard North at Millard South
Millard South def. Omaha Westside 25-16, 25-16
Minatare at Sioux County
North Platte at Bellevue West
Omaha Brownell-Talbot vs. Boys Town
Omaha Skutt def. Bellevue East 25-11, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West 25-20, 25-10
Papillion-La Vista def. North Platte 25-13, 25-12
Papillion-La Vista South def. Bellevue West 25-14, 26-24
Papillion-La Vista South at North Platte
Potter-Dix at Hay Springs
Rawlins County at Cambridge
Rawlins County at Red Cloud
Rawlins County def. Southwest
Red Cloud at Cambridge
Spalding at Harvard
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) at Sutherland
Southwest at Cambridge
Southwest at Red Cloud
Sterling at Yorkville
Stuart at Niobrara/Verdigre
Sutton at Sandy Creek
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun
Wallace def. Medicine Valley 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12
Wauneta-Palisade at Hitchcock County
Wayne at Ponca
Western Christian at Bellevue East
Western Christian at Omaha Skutt
Whiting (Iowa) at Cornerstone Christian