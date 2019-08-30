{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bishop Heelan at Lincoln Northeast

Duchesne at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East

Marian at Lincoln Northeast

Millard South def. Lincoln East 25-11, 25-11

Omaha Skutt def. Lincoln Southeast 25-18, 25-17

Western Christian def. Lincoln Southeast 25-20, 25-20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Axtell def. Loomis 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21

Battle Creek at Stanton

Bellevue East at Bellevue West

Bishop Heelan at Bellevue West

Bishop Heelan at Marian

Bloomfield at St. Mary's

Boys Town at Brownell Talbot

Cody-Kilgore def. Sandhills Valley 25-18, 25-12, 25-19

Duchesne at Marian

Hartington-Newcastle at Wynot

LVSS at Stanton

Meridian def. Blue Hill 25-4, 25-22, 25-23

Millard North at Millard South

Millard South def. Omaha Westside 25-16, 25-16

Minatare at Sioux County

North Platte at Bellevue West

Omaha Brownell-Talbot vs. Boys Town

Omaha Skutt def. Bellevue East 25-11, 25-19 

Papillion-La Vista def. Bellevue West 25-20, 25-10

Papillion-La Vista def. North Platte 25-13, 25-12

Papillion-La Vista South def. Bellevue West 25-14, 26-24

Papillion-La Vista South at North Platte

Potter-Dix at Hay Springs

Rawlins County at Cambridge

Rawlins County at Red Cloud

Rawlins County def. Southwest 

Red Cloud at Cambridge

Spalding at Harvard

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) at Sutherland

Southwest at Cambridge

Southwest at Red Cloud

Sterling at Yorkville

Stuart at Niobrara/Verdigre

Sutton at Sandy Creek

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Wallace def. Medicine Valley 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12

Wauneta-Palisade at Hitchcock County

Wayne at Ponca

Western Christian at Bellevue East

Western Christian at Omaha Skutt

Whiting (Iowa) at Cornerstone Christian

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments