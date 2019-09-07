{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18 

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-5 

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-21, 25-12

Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-15, 25-18

Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-12, 26-24

Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-10

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora def. Malcolm, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15 

BRLD def. Pender, 25-23, 25-10 

Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24 

Boyd County def. Lyman, SD, 25-20, 25-14 

Boyd County def. St. Francis Indian, SD, 25-8, 25-16 

Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-23 

Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-18 

David City def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-18

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-13

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-17

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-4, 25-11

East Butler def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20 

Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-18 

Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-9

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 19-25, 25-10, 25-18

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-12 

Freeman def. Deshler, 25-18, 25-18

Gering def. Green River, WY, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-13

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-13

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-23 

Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-12, 25-7

Lexington def. Hershey, 25-17, 25-15

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) def. David City, 25-15, 25-19

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-8

Malcolm def. Bennington, 25-16, 25-9

Millard West def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-17 

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-19

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Lexington, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23

Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-14 

Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 26-24, 25-13

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Malcolm, 19-25, 28-22, 25-22

Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Crete, 25-22, 26-24

Ord def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 28-26

Ord def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-22, 25-23

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-20

Pierce def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-15

St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-16, 25-20

St. Paul def. Holdrege, 25-14, 25-5

Stanton def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-17

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 18-25, 25-7, 25-16

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 21-25, 25-17, 19-25, 17-15 

Syracuse def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 15-13

Wahoo def. Crete, 25-7, 25-18

Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-11

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-12

Waverly def. Northwest, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13

Wayne def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-12, 25-23

Weeping Water def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 18-22, 25-22

Yutan def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-17, 25-16

