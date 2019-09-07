Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-5
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-21, 25-12
Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 25-15, 25-18
Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-12, 26-24
Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 25-10
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora def. Malcolm, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15
BRLD def. Pender, 25-23, 25-10
Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24
Boyd County def. Lyman, SD, 25-20, 25-14
Boyd County def. St. Francis Indian, SD, 25-8, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-23
Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-18
David City def. Winnebago, 25-13, 25-18
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-13
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-17
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-4, 25-11
East Butler def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-22, 25-18
Elmwood-Murdock def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-9
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 19-25, 25-10, 25-18
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Conestoga, 25-17, 25-12
Freeman def. Deshler, 25-18, 25-18
Gering def. Green River, WY, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Guardian Angels Central Catholic def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-13
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-13
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-23
Johnson-Brock def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-12, 25-7
Lexington def. Hershey, 25-17, 25-15
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) def. David City, 25-15, 25-19
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-8
Malcolm def. Bennington, 25-16, 25-9
Millard West def. Fremont, 25-16, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-19
North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Lexington, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-14
Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 26-24, 25-13
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Malcolm, 19-25, 28-22, 25-22
Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Crete, 25-22, 26-24
Ord def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 28-26
Ord def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-22, 25-23
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-20
Pierce def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-15
St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-16, 25-20
St. Paul def. Holdrege, 25-14, 25-5
Stanton def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-17
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 18-25, 25-7, 25-16
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 21-25, 25-17, 19-25, 17-15
Syracuse def. Douglas County West, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 15-13
Wahoo def. Crete, 25-7, 25-18
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-12, 25-11
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-12
Waverly def. Northwest, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13
Wayne def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-12, 25-23
Weeping Water def. East Butler, 25-19, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-23, 18-22, 25-22
Yutan def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-17, 25-16