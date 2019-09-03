{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View def. Parkview Christian 27-25, 25-23, 25-10

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln Christian def. Archbishop Bergan 15-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-21

Lincoln High def. Omaha North 25-9, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central 25-11, 25-11, 25-17

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High 19-25, 25-19, 27-25

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha North 25-10, 25-11

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X 17-25, 25-23, 25-21

Millard North def. Lincoln Southwest 25-9, 25-12

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-15 

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-17 

Arlington def. Aquinas Catholic, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13 

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 

Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12 

BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-10 

BDS def. Sutton, 25-10, 25-14 

Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 

Brady def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-20 

Brady def. South Platte, 25-13, 25-16 

Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12 

Centennial def. Central City, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 

Chase County def. Minden, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18 

Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14 

Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19 

Columbus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 

Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-12, 25-13 

Elkhorn def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-10 

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 

Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-22, 25-12, 25-6 

Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-20, 25-13 

Gering def. Torrington, WY, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-10 

Gibbon def. Elba, 25-14, 25-4 

Giltner def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-23 

Gordon-Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 28-26 

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 

Hampton def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-16 

Hampton def. McCool Junction, 24-26, 25-18, 25-6 

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-5, 25-3, 25-10 

Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 23-25, 25-12, 27-25 

Louisville def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13 

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Fremont-Mills, IA, 18-25, 23-25, 25-8, 25-20, 15-7 

Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 

McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-21 

Meridian def. Giltner, 22-25, 27-25, 25-16 

Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-17 

Minden def. McCook, 25-8, 25-14 

Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 26-24 

Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-9, 25-9 

Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-13 

Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 

Norfolk def. Grand Island, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22 

Northwest def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19 

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 34-32 

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-5, 25-15, 25-17 

Overton def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 

Pleasanton def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12 

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20 

Seward def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-22 

Seward def. Hastings, 25-10, 18-25, 25-16 

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-12, 25-21 

Sidney def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 

Sidney, IA def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21 

St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21 

St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-25, 15-25, 25-19 

Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 

Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 

Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 

Winside def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11 

Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-20 

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High def. Omaha North: Tyrah Woods had 8 kills in the Link's victory over Omaha North Tuesday.

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East: The Knights were propelled by the stellar play of Brittany Wulf who tallied 14 kills. 

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central: Marriah Buss led in kills with 14 and added 10 digs, Lexie Kreizel had 5 ace serves and 17 digs, and Paige Trutna put up 14 set assists for the Warriors in the sweep.

Lincoln Christian def. Archbishop Bergan: Alexis Johns paved the way Tuesday with 16 kills while Barrett Power did a little of everything with 9 kills, 28 assists, and 22 digs. Jessica Miles contributed 22 digs along with Anna Wagner tallying 20 digs in the victory over the Knights. 

