Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View def. Parkview Christian 27-25, 25-23, 25-10
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Christian def. Archbishop Bergan 15-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-21
Lincoln High def. Omaha North 25-9, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central 25-11, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High 19-25, 25-19, 27-25
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha North 25-10, 25-11
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East 25-23, 25-23, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Millard North def. Lincoln Southwest 25-9, 25-12
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-15
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-17
Arlington def. Aquinas Catholic, 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12
BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-10
BDS def. Sutton, 25-10, 25-14
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Brady def. Perkins County, 25-11, 25-20
Brady def. South Platte, 25-13, 25-16
Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12
Centennial def. Central City, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23
Chase County def. Minden, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14
Columbus Scotus def. Omaha Concordia, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19
Columbus def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17
Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-12, 25-13
Elkhorn def. Columbus, 25-17, 25-10
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-22, 25-12, 25-6
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-20, 25-13
Gering def. Torrington, WY, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-10
Gibbon def. Elba, 25-14, 25-4
Giltner def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-23
Gordon-Rushville def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 28-26
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-16
Hampton def. McCool Junction, 24-26, 25-18, 25-6
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-5, 25-3, 25-10
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 23-25, 25-12, 27-25
Louisville def. Palmyra, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Fremont-Mills, IA, 18-25, 23-25, 25-8, 25-20, 15-7
Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-21
Meridian def. Giltner, 22-25, 27-25, 25-16
Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-17
Minden def. McCook, 25-8, 25-14
Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 26-24
Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-9, 25-9
Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-17, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
Norfolk def. Grand Island, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22
Northwest def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 34-32
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-5, 25-15, 25-17
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11
Pleasanton def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 29-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-23, 26-24, 25-20
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-22
Seward def. Hastings, 25-10, 18-25, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-12, 25-21
Sidney def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Sidney, IA def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-21
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-25, 15-25, 25-19
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19
Winside def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-11
Wynot def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-20
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High def. Omaha North: Tyrah Woods had 8 kills in the Link's victory over Omaha North Tuesday.
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East: The Knights were propelled by the stellar play of Brittany Wulf who tallied 14 kills.
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central: Marriah Buss led in kills with 14 and added 10 digs, Lexie Kreizel had 5 ace serves and 17 digs, and Paige Trutna put up 14 set assists for the Warriors in the sweep.
Lincoln Christian def. Archbishop Bergan: Alexis Johns paved the way Tuesday with 16 kills while Barrett Power did a little of everything with 9 kills, 28 assists, and 22 digs. Jessica Miles contributed 22 digs along with Anna Wagner tallying 20 digs in the victory over the Knights.