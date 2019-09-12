{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Cornerstone Christian

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18

Omaha Burke def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18

Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-22, 27-25

Amherst def. Ravenna, 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25, 15-5

Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18

Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-12

Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Pat's, 25-11, 25-18

Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14

Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-17

Central Valley def. Elba, 25-6, 25-15, 25-1

Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23

Chadron def. Gering, 25-15, 25-16, 25-8

Cross County def. Friend, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9

CWC def. North Central, 25-10, 25-11

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-4, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15

Fairbury def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24

Fillmore Central def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-7, 25-8

Fullerton def. Burwell, 29-27, 19-25, 25-18

Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-11

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-10

Garden County def. Paxton, 25-14, 25-13

Guardian Angels CC def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21

Johnson Co. Central def. Palmyra, 25-13, 17-28, 25-12, 25-19

Lawrence-Nelson def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-16

Lourdes CC def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14

Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-20

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-23, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-13, 25-18

McCook def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-14, 27-25

Mead def. Osceola, 25-13, 25-2, 25-18

Medicine Valley def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 28-26, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-10

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-12, 25-11

Omaha Gross def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-19, 25-

Ord def. Wood River, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21

Overton def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10

Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn South, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15

Platteview def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

South Loup def. Gothenburg, 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

South Platte def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

Sterling, Colo. def. Alliance, 3-0

Stuart def. Creighton, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19

Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20

West Holt def. Plainview, 25-22, 25-18

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 13-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14

Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14

Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-6, 25-22, 25-12

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-21, 25-13

ADAMS CENTRAL TRIANGULAR

BISHOP NEUMANN TRIANGULAR

Bishop Neumann def. York, 17-25, 32-30, 25-23

York def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-27, 25-17

BURWELL TRIANGULAR

CEDAR BLUFFS TRIANGULAR

Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Lutheran, 12-25, 25-15, 27-25

CENTURA TRIANGULAR

DORCHESTER TRIANGULAR

Dorchester def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-21

Giltner def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-19

Giltner def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11

FALLS CITY TRIANGULAR

Falls City def. Sterling, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16

MALCOLM TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Pool B

MCCOOL JUNCTION TRIANGULAR

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-10

Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-19, 25-10

OSMOND TRIANGULAR

Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-12, 25-18

Osmond def. Randolph, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

PLAINVIEW TOURNAMENT

Battle Creek def. Madison, 25-13, 25-3

POTTER-DIX TRIANGULAR

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-10, 25-9

Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12

SANTEE TRIANGULAR

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20

Spalding Academy def. Santee, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28

SUTTON TRIANGULAR

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17

TWIN RIVER TRIANGULAR

Twin River def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-15

WEEPING WATER TRIANGULAR

Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-20, 25-14

Southern def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-15

WINNEBAGO TRIANGULAR

Omaha Christian def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-21

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-19

HIGHLIGHTS

Omaha Burke 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Maddie Bahm tallied 12 kills and Samantha Pryce racked up 22 digs for the Rockets. Logan Gronewold chipped in four blocks and Andrea Pryce finished with 29 set assists.

Wahoo 3, Norfolk Catholic 1: Mya Larson had 29 kills and Kelsie Sears added 13 to lead the Warriors.

