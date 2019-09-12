Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Cornerstone Christian
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 25-13, 25-23
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18
Omaha Burke def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18
Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-22, 27-25
Amherst def. Ravenna, 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25, 15-5
Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18
Bloomfield def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-12
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Pat's, 25-11, 25-18
Burke, S.D. def. St. Mary's, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14
Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-17
Central Valley def. Elba, 25-6, 25-15, 25-1
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23
Chadron def. Gering, 25-15, 25-16, 25-8
Cross County def. Friend, 25-12, 25-13, 25-9
CWC def. North Central, 25-10, 25-11
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-4, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15
Fairbury def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24
Fillmore Central def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-7, 25-8
Fullerton def. Burwell, 29-27, 19-25, 25-18
Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-11
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-10
Garden County def. Paxton, 25-14, 25-13
Guardian Angels CC def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Johnson Co. Central def. Palmyra, 25-13, 17-28, 25-12, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-19, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-15
Lawrence-Nelson def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-16
Lourdes CC def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14
Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-20
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-23, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-5, 25-13, 25-18
McCook def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-14, 27-25
Mead def. Osceola, 25-13, 25-2, 25-18
Medicine Valley def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 28-26, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-10
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-12, 25-11
Omaha Gross def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-19, 25-
Ord def. Wood River, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21
Overton def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn South, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 17-15
Platteview def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12, 25-13
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
South Loup def. Gothenburg, 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
South Platte def. Wallace, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18
Sterling, Colo. def. Alliance, 3-0
Stuart def. Creighton, 25-5, 25-13, 25-15
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19
Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-22, 25-18
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Red Cloud, 13-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14
Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-6, 25-22, 25-12
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-21, 25-13
ADAMS CENTRAL TRIANGULAR
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-15
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-19, 25-18
BISHOP NEUMANN TRIANGULAR
Bishop Neumann def. York, 17-25, 32-30, 25-23
York def. Ralston, 25-11, 25-27, 25-17
BURWELL TRIANGULAR
Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-17
Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-11
CEDAR BLUFFS TRIANGULAR
Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Lutheran, 12-25, 25-15, 27-25
CENTURA TRIANGULAR
Centura def. Ord, 25-20, 25-23
Centura def. Wood River, 25-19, 25-27, 25-13
Ord def. Wood River, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21
DORCHESTER TRIANGULAR
Dorchester def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-21
Giltner def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-19
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11
FALLS CITY TRIANGULAR
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16
MALCOLM TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23
Fairbury def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24
Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-20
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-23, 25-21
Pool B
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-16
MCCOOL JUNCTION TRIANGULAR
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-10
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-19, 25-10
Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-12, 25-11
OSMOND TRIANGULAR
Osmond def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-12, 25-18
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18
PLAINVIEW TOURNAMENT
Battle Creek def. Madison, 25-13, 25-3
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-18, 25-22
1st: Battle Creek def. West Holt, 25-16, 25-11
POTTER-DIX TRIANGULAR
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-10, 25-9
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12
SANTEE TRIANGULAR
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-13, 17-25, 25-20
Spalding Academy def. Santee, 20-25, 25-19, 30-28
SUTTON TRIANGULAR
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17
Grand Island CC def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-10, 25-21
Grand Island CC def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-13
TWIN RIVER TRIANGULAR
Twin River def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-15
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-14
WEEPING WATER TRIANGULAR
Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-20, 25-14
Southern def. Heartland, 25-18, 25-15
WINNEBAGO TRIANGULAR
Omaha Christian def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-21
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-12, 25-19
HIGHLIGHTS
Omaha Burke 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Maddie Bahm tallied 12 kills and Samantha Pryce racked up 22 digs for the Rockets. Logan Gronewold chipped in four blocks and Andrea Pryce finished with 29 set assists.
Wahoo 3, Norfolk Catholic 1: Mya Larson had 29 kills and Kelsie Sears added 13 to lead the Warriors.