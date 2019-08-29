Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 25-11
Lincoln East def. Grand Island 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High 25-12, 25-23, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk 26-24, 25-23, 25-19
Omaha Christian at College View
Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran 25-22, 25-12, 25-17
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Ainsworth at Stuart
Alliance at Gering
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield 27-25, 26-24
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli 25-16, 25-19, 25-12
Aquinas at Guardian Angels CC
Arlington at Fort Calhoun
Arthur County at Hyannis
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Mercy 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Auburn at Louisville
Battle Creek at Stanton
BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-8, 25-15
Beatrice at Crete
Bertrand def. Southwest 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Bloomfield at Wausa
Boys Town vs. Brownell Talbot
BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman 25-22, 25-10, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Hershey 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
Cedar Catholic def. Homer 25-12, 25-15
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Chase County at Ogallala
Conestoga at Douglas County West
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18
Cross County at Fullerton
Dorchester def. East Butler 25-17, 25-14, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn 27-25, 25-16, 25-20
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt 25-19, 25-16
Elm Creek at Amherst
Elm Creek vs. Ansley-Litchfield
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford 25-11, 25-12
Gothenburg def. Cozad 25-11, 25-18, 25-9
Grand Island CC def. Superior 25-22, 25-23, 25-21
Gretna at Millard North
Hartington CC vs. Homer
Hartington CC at Randolph
Heartland def, Palmer 25-16, 25-21, 25-12
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe 25-18, 25-21, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola 25-4, 25-10, 25-22
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City 25-20, 25-19
Johnson-Brock def. Southern 25-7, 25-19
Johnson County Central def. Yutan 25-21, 25-19
Kearney Catholic at Columbus Scotus
Kenesaw at Heartland Lutheran
Kenesaw def. Spalding Academy 25-15, 25-19
Kimball vs. Gordon-Rushville
Kimball at Hemingford
Lewiston def. Friend 14-25, 25-20, 25-21
Leyton def. Caliche, CO 25-21, 25-22
Leyton def. Potter-Dix 25-16, 25-22
Logan View/SS def. Boys Town 25-12, 25-9
Logan View/SS def. Brownell-Talbot 25-19, 25-23
Lourdes CC at Falls City SH
Lutheran Northeast def. Elgin/PJ 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton 25-14, 25-11
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley 25-3, 25-11
McCook at Lexington
McCool Junction at Silver Lake
Mead def. Freeman 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell 15-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6
Milford at Syracuse
Mitchell at Chadron
Neligh-Oakdale at Central Valley
Niobrara/Verdigre at Madison
Norris def. Aurora 25-15, 25-14
Norris def. Wahoo 27-25, 27-25
Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
Ord at Minden
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson 25-11, 25-23
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Northwest 26-28, 25-22, 25-21
Omaha Burke at Millard West
Omaha Nation def. Emerson-Hubbard 25-21, 25-12, 26-24
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson 25-22, 25-19
Omaha Westside def. Omaha North 25-18, 25-6, 25-14
O'Neill at Pierce
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Central
Pawnee City vs. Friend
Pawnee City at Lewiston
Paxton vs. Sandhills Valley
Perkins County at Creek Valley
Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross
Potter-Dix def. Caliche, CO 25-21, 25-19
Randolph def. Homer 25-14, 25-23
Ravenna at Central City
Sandhills/Thedford at Brady
Sandhills Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center
Southern def. Falls City 25-20, 25-18
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line 25-14, 25-8, 25-21
Spalding Academy at Heartland Lutheran
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield 21-25, 25-14, 25-18
St. Mary's def. Wausa 25-19, 22-25, 25-9
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer 25-19, 25-22
S-E-M at Gibbon
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley 25-12, 25-20
Summerland def. West Holt 25-13, 25-13
Sutherland at Creek Valley
Sutherland def. Perkins County 25-20, 25-14
Sutton at Exeter-Milligan
St. Paul at David City
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-20, 25-19
Twin Loup at Stuart
Valentine at Bennett County, S.D.
Wahoo def. Aurora 25-15, 25-16
Wayne at Ponca
West Point-Beemer vs. Battle Creek
Winside at Plainview
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City
Wynot def. Osmond 25-18, 25-8, 25-14
York at Columbus
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock 21-25, 28-14, 25-23