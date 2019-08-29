{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney def. Lincoln North Star 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 25-11

Lincoln East def. Grand Island 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High 25-12, 25-23, 25-21

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk 26-24, 25-23, 25-19

Omaha Christian at College View

Waverly def. Lincoln Lutheran 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Ainsworth at Stuart

Alliance at Gering

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield 27-25, 26-24

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli 25-16, 25-19, 25-12

Aquinas at Guardian Angels CC

Arlington at Fort Calhoun

Arthur County at Hyannis

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Mercy 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Auburn at Louisville

Battle Creek at Stanton

BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-8, 25-15

Beatrice at Crete

Bertrand def. Southwest 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Bloomfield at Wausa

Boys Town vs. Brownell Talbot

BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman 25-22, 25-10, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Hershey 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

Cedar Catholic def. Homer 25-12, 25-15

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Chase County at Ogallala

Conestoga at Douglas County West

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18

Cross County at Fullerton

Dorchester def. East Butler 25-17, 25-14, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn 27-25, 25-16, 25-20

Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt 25-19, 25-16

Elm Creek at Amherst

Elm Creek vs. Ansley-Litchfield

Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson County Central

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford 25-11, 25-12

Gothenburg def. Cozad 25-11, 25-18, 25-9

Grand Island CC def. Superior 25-22, 25-23, 25-21

Gretna at Millard North

Hartington CC vs. Homer

Hartington CC at Randolph

Heartland def, Palmer 25-16, 25-21, 25-12

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe 25-18, 25-21, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola 25-4, 25-10, 25-22

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City 25-20, 25-19

Johnson-Brock def. Southern 25-7, 25-19

Johnson County Central def. Yutan 25-21, 25-19

Kearney Catholic at Columbus Scotus

Kenesaw at Heartland Lutheran

Kenesaw def. Spalding Academy 25-15, 25-19

Kimball vs. Gordon-Rushville

Kimball at Hemingford

Lewiston def. Friend 14-25, 25-20, 25-21

Leyton def. Caliche, CO 25-21, 25-22

Leyton def. Potter-Dix 25-16, 25-22

Logan View/SS def. Boys Town 25-12, 25-9

Logan View/SS def. Brownell-Talbot 25-19, 25-23

Lourdes CC at Falls City SH

Lutheran Northeast def. Elgin/PJ 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton 25-14, 25-11

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley 25-3, 25-11

McCook at Lexington

McCool Junction at Silver Lake

Mead def. Freeman 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell 15-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6

Milford at Syracuse

Mitchell at Chadron

Neligh-Oakdale at Central Valley

Niobrara/Verdigre at Madison

Norris def. Aurora 25-15, 25-14

Norris def. Wahoo 27-25, 27-25

Oakland-Craig def. Howells-Dodge 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

Ord at Minden

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson 25-11, 25-23

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Northwest 26-28, 25-22, 25-21

Omaha Burke at Millard West

Omaha Nation def. Emerson-Hubbard 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson 25-22, 25-19

Omaha Westside def. Omaha North 25-18, 25-6, 25-14

O'Neill at Pierce

Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha Central

Pawnee City vs. Friend

Pawnee City at Lewiston

Paxton vs. Sandhills Valley

Perkins County at Creek Valley

Plattsmouth at Omaha Gross

Potter-Dix def. Caliche, CO 25-21, 25-19

Randolph def. Homer 25-14, 25-23

Ravenna at Central City

Sandhills/Thedford at Brady

Sandhills Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center

Southern def. Falls City 25-20, 25-18

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line 25-14, 25-8, 25-21

Spalding Academy at Heartland Lutheran

St. Mary's def. Bloomfield 21-25, 25-14, 25-18

St. Mary's def. Wausa 25-19, 22-25, 25-9

Stanton def. West Point-Beemer 25-19, 25-22

S-E-M at Gibbon

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley 25-12, 25-20

Summerland def. West Holt 25-13, 25-13

Sutherland at Creek Valley

Sutherland def. Perkins County 25-20, 25-14

Sutton at Exeter-Milligan

St. Paul at David City

Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-20, 25-19

Twin Loup at Stuart

Valentine at Bennett County, S.D.

Wahoo def. Aurora 25-15, 25-16

Wayne at Ponca

West Point-Beemer vs. Battle Creek

Winside at Plainview

Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler 25-11, 25-15, 25-10

Wood River at Arcadia/Loup City

Wynot def. Osmond 25-18, 25-8, 25-14

York at Columbus

Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock 21-25, 28-14, 25-23

