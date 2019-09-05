Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 27-29, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 17-15
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-13
Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-3, 25-12
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17
Arcadia/Loup City def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-17
Arcadia/Loup City def. Kenesaw, 27-29, 25-13, 25-14
BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-9, 25-8
BDS def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-15
Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-17, 25-4
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-20, 25-22
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13
Centura def. Central City, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-17, 25-11
CWC def. Elgin Public/PJ, 25-17, 25-5
Deshler def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16
Diller-Odell def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-10
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock 25-7, 25-20
Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21
Fillmore Central def. David City, 25-14, 15-25, 25-17, 25-15
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-18
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-16
Franklin def. Shelton, 25-13, 25-22
Freeman def. Deshler, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23
Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
Giltner def. High Plains, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-13
Hastings St. Cecila def. GICC, 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-12
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-21
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-12
Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 21-25, 25-8, 25-19
High Plains def. East Butler, 21-25, 25-11, 25-8
Homer def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 25-19
H-TR-S def. Falls City 25-18, 25-17
H-TR-S def. Johnson County Central 23-25, 25-18, 25-17
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-16
Johnson County Central def. Falls City 25-14, 25-20
Kenesaw def. Amherst, 25-16, 25-21
Laurel-CC def. Randolph, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17
Louisville def. Brownell-Talbot, 24-26, 25-7, 25-16
Malcolm def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18
Malcolm def. Brownell-Talbot, 24-26, 25-7, 25-16
Maxwell def. Brady, 21-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Atwood-Rawlins Co., KS, 25-16, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-8, 25-9
Milford def. Centennial, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18
Minden def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-13
Minden def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-17
Morrill def. Bayard, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Mullen def. Wallace, 25-13, 25-13
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-5, 25-12
Norris def. Bennington, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-14, 25-14
Ogallala def. North Platte, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16
Overton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-5
Papillion-La Vista def. Millard North, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22
Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Platteview def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-10, 25-21
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-9, 25-12
Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-14, 25-11
Ponca def. Homer, 25-18, 25-17
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-9, 25-23
Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
S-E-M def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-15
S-E-M def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-17
Sidney def. North Platte, 29-27, 25-20
Sidney def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-19
South Loup def. Mullen, 25-10, 25-16
South Loup def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-13
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-21, 25-8
Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20
Stanton def. Madison, 25-7, 25-12
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 16-25, 26-24, 25-20
Sutherland def. Payton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-16
Sutton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16
Twin River def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 28-26, 25-13, 25-17
Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin-Brewster, KS, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22
Wayne def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23
West Holt def. Burwell, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18
Winside def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-17
Winside def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln North Star 3, Fremont 1: Bekka Allick tallied 15 kills and nine digs for the Gators. Shelby Cain chipped in 18 digs and five kills in the win.
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Omaha Concordia 0: Paige Trutna led the Warriors with 11 digs and 19 assists. Mariah Buss added 18 kills and four aces. Lincoln Luteran totaled 13 ace serves.
Johnson-Brock 2, Sterling 0: Taylor Buchmeier led the Eagles with six kills and a block. Jadyn Hahn added four.
Norris 3, Bennington 0: Maisie Boesiger had six blocks and five kills to lead the Titans. Ella Watters recorded 13 kills and Brianna Stai added 10.
Wahoo 3, Raymond Central 0: Mya Larson led the Warriors with 14 kills and Kelsie Sears added 10.