Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northeast, 27-29, 25-18, 25-13, 25-9

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 17-15

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-13

Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-3, 25-12

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17

Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17

Arcadia/Loup City def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-17

Arcadia/Loup City def. Kenesaw, 27-29, 25-13, 25-14

BDS def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-9, 25-8

BDS def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-15

Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-17, 25-4

Bertrand def. Alma, 25-20, 25-22

Cambridge def. Bertrand, 18-25, 25-14, 25-13

Centura def. Central City, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-17, 25-11

CWC def. Elgin Public/PJ, 25-17, 25-5

Deshler def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16

Diller-Odell def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-10

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock 25-7, 25-20

Exeter-Milligan def. Hampton, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21

Fillmore Central def. David City, 25-14, 15-25, 25-17, 25-15

Franklin def. Harvard, 25-16, 25-18

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-16

Franklin def. Shelton, 25-13, 25-22

Freeman def. Deshler, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23

Freeman def. Pawnee City, 25-22, 25-14

Garden County def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20

Giltner def. High Plains, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-13

Hastings St. Cecila def. GICC, 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-12

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-21

Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 25-14, 25-12

Hi-Line def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 21-25, 25-8, 25-19

High Plains def. East Butler, 21-25, 25-11, 25-8

Homer def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-15, 25-19

H-TR-S def. Falls City 25-18, 25-17

H-TR-S def. Johnson County Central 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-16

Johnson County Central def. Falls City 25-14, 25-20

Kenesaw def. Amherst, 25-16, 25-21

Laurel-CC def. Randolph, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17

Louisville def. Brownell-Talbot, 24-26, 25-7, 25-16

Malcolm def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18

Malcolm def. Brownell-Talbot, 24-26, 25-7, 25-16

Maxwell def. Brady, 21-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Atwood-Rawlins Co., KS, 25-16, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-8, 25-9

Milford def. Centennial, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18

Minden def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-13

Minden def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-17

Morrill def. Bayard, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

Mullen def. Wallace, 25-13, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-5, 25-12

Norris def. Bennington, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-14, 25-14

Ogallala def. North Platte, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16

Overton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-16

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-5

Papillion-La Vista def. Millard North, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22

Plainview def. St. Mary's, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17

Platteview def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Plattsmouth def. Blair, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-10, 25-21

Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-9, 25-12

Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-14, 25-11

Ponca def. Homer, 25-18, 25-17

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-9, 25-23

Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

S-E-M def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-15

S-E-M def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-17

Sidney def. North Platte, 29-27, 25-20

Sidney def. Ogallala, 25-21, 25-19

South Loup def. Mullen, 25-10, 25-16

South Loup def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-13

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-21, 25-8

Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20

Stanton def. Madison, 25-7, 25-12

Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 16-25, 26-24, 25-20

Sutherland def. Payton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11

Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 25-16

Sutton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 22-25, 25-11

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16

Twin River def. Osceola, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15

Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 28-26, 25-13, 25-17

Wauneta-Palisade def. Cheylin-Brewster, KS, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22

Wayne def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23

West Holt def. Burwell, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18

Winside def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-21, 25-17

Winside def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln North Star 3, Fremont 1: Bekka Allick tallied 15 kills and nine digs for the Gators. Shelby Cain chipped in 18 digs and five kills in the win.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Omaha Concordia 0: Paige Trutna led the Warriors with 11 digs and 19 assists. Mariah Buss added 18 kills and four aces. Lincoln Luteran totaled 13 ace serves.

Johnson-Brock 2, Sterling 0: Taylor Buchmeier led the Eagles with six kills and a block. Jadyn Hahn added four.

Norris 3, Bennington 0: Maisie Boesiger had six blocks and five kills to lead the Titans. Ella Watters recorded 13 kills and Brianna Stai added 10.

Wahoo 3, Raymond Central 0: Mya Larson led the Warriors with 14 kills and Kelsie Sears added 10.

