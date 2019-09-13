{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

GRADOVILLE TOURNAMENT

At Omaha Bryan

Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-8

Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-17

Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-14

Fremont def. Lincoln North Star 25-17, 20-25, 25-20

Lincoln North Star def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-12

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Bryan 25-9, 25-20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Anselmo-Merna at  Sandhills/Thedford

Crawford at Minatare

Hay Springs at South Platte

Hi-Line def. Elba 25-9, 25-18, 25-12

Oelrichs (S.D.) at Sioux County

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

