Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
GRADOVILLE TOURNAMENT
At Omaha Bryan
Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-8
Bellevue West def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-17
Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-21, 25-14
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star 25-17, 20-25, 25-20
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-12
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Bryan 25-9, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford
Crawford at Minatare
Hay Springs at South Platte
Hi-Line def. Elba 25-9, 25-18, 25-12
Oelrichs (S.D.) at Sioux County
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley 25-17, 25-19, 25-20