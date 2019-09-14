Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue East def. Lincoln High 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
MALCOLM INVITATIONAL
Pool 1
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17
Ashland-Greenwood def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-21, 25-23
Ashland-Greenwood def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-12
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-8
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-7
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-12, 25-9
Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville 25-21, 25-17
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-16
Louisville def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-16
Pool 2
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23
Fairbury def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24
Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun 25-17, 25-23
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-13
Malcolm def. Fairbury, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16
Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-20
Malcolm def. Milford 25-23, 25-21
Milford def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-11
Milford def. Fairbury, 25-22, 25-17
Milford def. Fort Calhoun, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20
Placement matches
1st: Ashland-Greenwood def. Malcolm, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22
3rd: Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-20, 25-17
5th: Centennial def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-13
7th: Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-10, 16-25, 25-9
9th: Louisville def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-23
OTHER SCHOOLS
BISHOP NEUMANN TOURNAMENT
Battle Creek def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-13
Bennington def. Logan View/SS, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20
Battle Creek def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 25-17
BOONE CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
Columbus Lakeview def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-14, 25-17
Ord def. Boone Central, 26-24, 21-25, 25-17
Stanton def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-19
Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 27-25, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 27-25, 26-24
BRIDGEPORT TOURNAMENT
Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 21-25, 25-9
Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-19, 25-14
COZAD TOURNAMENT
Sidney def. Centura, 25-20, 25-6
Creighton Tournament
Creighton def. West Holt, 25-21, 13-25, 27-25
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-18
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-9
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-18
ELBA TOURNAMENT
Harvard def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-11, 25-10
ELM CREEK TOURNAMENT
Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11
Hershey def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-10
Pleasanton def. Amherst, 25-11, 25-13
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-13
FRIEND TOURNAMENT
Exeter-Milligan def. Sutton, 25-23, 25-21
Meridian def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-14
Humphrey/LHF def. Friend, 25-11, 25-13
Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-16
Sutton def. Freeman 25-22, 25-13
Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-9, 25-9
Meridian def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-22, 25-15
Lawrence-Nelson def. Humphrey/LHF 25-21, 27-25
5th: Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-16, 17-25, 25-11
3rd: Humphrey/LHF def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-16, 25-16
1st: Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-22, 25-19
HITCHCOCK COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-19, 25-16
Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-13
Wauneta-Palisade def. Arapahoe, 25-13, 25-9
Axtell def. Alma, 25-22, 28-30, 25-23
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 25-22, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 15-25, 25-19, 25-18
5th: Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-9
3rd: Axtell def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 26-24
1st: Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-9, 25-18
HOWELLS-DODGE TOURNAMENT
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin/PJ, 25-21, 25-23
Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15
HTRS TOURNAMENT
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-20
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-13, 25-19
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16
HTS def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-5
HTRS def. Southern, 25-18, 25-16
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-7
5th: Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18
3rd: Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-9, 27-25
1st: HTRS def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-21
LOOMIS TOURNAMENT
Bertrand def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-19
Hi-Line def. Franklin, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23
Loomis def. Shelton, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24
Silver Lake def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-23
Franklin def. Shelton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19
Maxwell def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-17
Bertrand def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 25-22
Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-20, 25-17
7th: Shelton def. Hampton, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24
5th: Franklin def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-11
3rd: Silver Lake def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-20
1st: Hi-Line def. Bertrand, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19
NORRIS TOURNAMENT
Norris def. Ralston, 25-6, 25-12
Norris def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-10
Norris def. Platteview, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17
SANDY CREEK TOURANMENT
Arcadia-Loup City def. Sandy Creek, 25-13, 25-10
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-22
Ravenna def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-15
Fillmore Central def. Superior, 25-10, 20-25, 25-22
Fillmore Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-10, 25-20
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-14
SEVEN VALLEYS TOURNAMENT
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 27-25, 25-23
Brady def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-15
South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-6, 25-8
South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-20
WAKEFIELD TOURNAMENT
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-20