{{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East def. Lincoln High 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

MALCOLM INVITATIONAL

Pool 1

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17

Ashland-Greenwood def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-21, 25-23

Ashland-Greenwood def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-21, 25-12

Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-8

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-7

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-12, 25-9

Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville 25-21, 25-17

Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-16

Louisville def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-16

Pool 2

Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23

Fairbury def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24

Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun 25-17, 25-23

Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-13

Malcolm def. Fairbury, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16

Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-20

Malcolm def. Milford 25-23, 25-21

Milford def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-11

Milford def. Fairbury, 25-22, 25-17

Milford def. Fort Calhoun, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20

Placement matches

1st: Ashland-Greenwood def. Malcolm, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22

3rd: Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-20, 25-17

5th: Centennial def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-13

7th: Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-10, 16-25, 25-9

9th: Louisville def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-23

OTHER SCHOOLS

BISHOP NEUMANN TOURNAMENT

Battle Creek def. Bennington, 25-7, 25-13

Bennington def. Logan View/SS, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20

Battle Creek def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 25-17

BOONE CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

Columbus Lakeview def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-14, 25-17

Ord def. Boone Central, 26-24, 21-25, 25-17

Stanton def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-19

Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 27-25, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 27-25, 26-24

BRIDGEPORT TOURNAMENT

Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 21-25, 25-9

Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-19, 25-14

COZAD TOURNAMENT

Sidney def. Centura, 25-20, 25-6

Creighton Tournament

Creighton def. West Holt, 25-21, 13-25, 27-25

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-16

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-18

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-9

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-18

ELBA TOURNAMENT

Harvard def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-11, 25-10

ELM CREEK TOURNAMENT

Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11

Hershey def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-10

Pleasanton def. Amherst, 25-11, 25-13

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-13

FRIEND TOURNAMENT

Exeter-Milligan def. Sutton, 25-23, 25-21

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Meridian def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-14

Humphrey/LHF def. Friend, 25-11, 25-13

Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-16

Sutton def. Freeman 25-22, 25-13

Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-9, 25-9

Meridian def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-22, 25-15

Lawrence-Nelson def. Humphrey/LHF 25-21, 27-25

5th: Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-16, 17-25, 25-11

3rd: Humphrey/LHF def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-16, 25-16

1st: Lawrence-Nelson def. Meridian, 25-22, 25-19

HITCHCOCK COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-19, 25-16

Wauneta-Palisade def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-13

Wauneta-Palisade def. Arapahoe, 25-13, 25-9

Axtell def. Alma, 25-22, 28-30, 25-23

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 25-22, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 15-25, 25-19, 25-18

5th: Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-9

3rd: Axtell def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 26-24

1st: Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-9, 25-18

HOWELLS-DODGE TOURNAMENT

Howells/Dodge def. Elgin/PJ, 25-21, 25-23

Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15

HTRS TOURNAMENT

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-19, 25-20

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-13, 25-19

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16

HTS def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-5

HTRS def. Southern, 25-18, 25-16

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-7

5th: Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18

3rd: Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-9, 27-25

1st: HTRS def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-21

LOOMIS TOURNAMENT

Bertrand def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-19

Hi-Line def. Franklin, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23

Loomis def. Shelton, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24

Silver Lake def. Maxwell, 25-15, 25-23

Franklin def. Shelton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19

Maxwell def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-17

Bertrand def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 25-22

Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-20, 25-17

7th: Shelton def. Hampton, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24

5th: Franklin def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-11

3rd: Silver Lake def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-20

1st: Hi-Line def. Bertrand, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19

NORRIS TOURNAMENT

Norris def. Ralston, 25-6, 25-12

Norris def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-10

Norris def. Platteview, 22-25, 25-9, 25-17

SANDY CREEK TOURANMENT

Arcadia-Loup City def. Sandy Creek, 25-13, 25-10

Arcadia-Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-22

Ravenna def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-15

Fillmore Central def. Superior, 25-10, 20-25, 25-22

Fillmore Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-10, 25-20

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-13, 25-14

SEVEN VALLEYS TOURNAMENT

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 27-25, 25-23

Brady def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-15

South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-6, 25-8

South Loup def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-20

WAKEFIELD TOURNAMENT

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-14, 25-20

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments