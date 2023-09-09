CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Malcolm 1: Sophie Wohlgemuth had 14 of her 20 kills Saturday against the Clippers as the Warriors took a 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 win. Lily Wohlgemuth added 14 digs and nine kills, while Keri Leimbach had 12 digs.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0: Ava Jurevicius had four kills on six swings and added an ace for the Warriors in a 25-15, 25-19 win over the Knights. In two matches, Jillian Donovan posted 32 set assists and Leimbach totaled 21 digs.