Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-19, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-9
North Bend Central def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-22
Omaha Northwest def. Lincoln High, 16-25, 25-21, 25-22
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
Elkhorn North def. Kearney, 25-7, 25-17
Elkhorn North def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14
Elkhorn North def. Gretna East, 25-18, 25-23
Gretna East def. Kearney, 2-0
People are also reading…
Gretna East def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-22
Gretna East def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 32-30
Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 25-14
Millard North def. Norfolk, 25-16, 25-18
Millard North def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17
Millard West def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-19
Millard West def. Omaha Westview, 25-10, 25-7
Millard West def. Waverly, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-14
Scottsbluff def. Kearney, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22
Scottsbluff def. Omaha Westview, 25-13, 25-21
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst def. Hershey, 24-26, 25-20, 25-17
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-18
Amherst def. S-E-M, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-15, 25-10
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-21
Aquinas Catholic def. Lawrence-Nelson, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22
Archbishop Bergan def. Lourdes CC, 25-17, 25-15
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-13, 25-8
Archbishop Bergan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-13
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-23
Axtell def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-21, 25-10
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 26-24
Battle Creek def. Logan View/SS, 25-15, 25-20
Battle Creek def. York, 25-14, 25-14
Beatrice def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-22
Beatrice def. Logan Viw/SS, 25-20, 25-18
Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 18-25, 25-20, 20-28
Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-18
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-15
Bellevue West def. Syracuse, 25-20, 25-17
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-12, 25-8
Bertrand def. Silver Lake, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22
Bishop Neumann def. DC West, 25-20, 25-20
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Gross, 25-16, 25-18
Brady def. Arthur County, 25-17, 25-18
Bridgeport def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-9, 25-12
Bridgeport def. North Platte SP, 25-20, 15-25, 25-16
Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-5
Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 26-24, 25-20
Centennial def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-27, 25-18, 25-22
Centennial def. Scotus Central Catholic, 25-18, 25-20
Central City def. Boone Central, 25-20, 25-19
Central City def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-21
Centura def. Valentine, 25-19, 25-17
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-18
Crete def. Seward, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Crofton def. Central City, 25-13, 25-17
Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-20, 25-15
Douglas County West def. Elkhorn, 25-19, 25-16
Douglas County West def. York, 25-16, 25-22
Elgin PJ def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-7, 25-8
Elgin PJ def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-16
Elgin PJ def. Howells-Dodge, 25-18, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-23, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Howells-Dodge, 25-22, 25-22
Elkhorn def. Battle Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24
Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-18
Fillmore Central def. Ravenna, 25-19, 25-21
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-11
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-14, 25-20
Gordon-Rushville def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-8
Gordon-Rushville def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-14
Gothenburg def. Centura, 25-14, 25-14
Gothenburg def. Hastings SC, 25-23, 25-14
Grand Island CC def. Freeman, 25-14, 25-20
Grand Island CC def. North Bend Central, 25-14, 25-7
Grand Island CC def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-14
Hampton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11
Hampton def. Loomis, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
Hastings SC def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-16
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-10
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-8, 25-14
Heartland Lutheran def. Harvard, 25-12, 25-18
Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
Hershey def. Pleasanton, 25-12, 25-14
Hi-Line def. Franklin, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17
High Plains def. Elba, 25-13, 25-17
High Plains def. St. Edward, 25-8, 25-18
Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-15, 22-25, 26-24
Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 20-25, 28-26, 25-16
Humphrey SF def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-8
Humphrey SF def. Lourdes CC, 25-21, 25-21
Humphrey/LHF def. EMF, 25-11, 24-26, 25-14
Humphrey/LHF def. Sutton, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9
Humphrey/LHF def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-23
Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-5, 25-8
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-11, 25-11
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-14
Laurel-C-C def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-5, 25-20
Leyton def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-19
Leyton def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-16
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-13
Loomis def. Franklin, 25-17, 25-15
Lourdes CC def. Mead, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15
Maxwell def. Bertrand, 25-22, 25-22
Maxwell def. Loomis, 25-19, 11-25, 26-24
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-19, 26-24
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-14, 31-29
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-11
Medicine Valley def. Arthur County, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
Meridian def. Fillmore Central, 25-8, 25-7
Meridian def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-8
Meridian def. Superior, 25-13, 25-23
Milford def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-21
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12
Norris def. Crete, 25-11, 25-17
Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-8
North Bend Central def. Lexington, 25-13, 25-20
North Platte SP's def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-9
Oakland-Craig def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 27-25, 25-19
Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-13, 25-10
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Logan View/SS, 25-23, 20-25, 25-27
Omaha North def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-18, 25-15
Omaha South def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-16
Omaha South def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-21
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-18
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-17
Platteview def. Blair, 25-11, 25-17
Platteview def. Seward, 25-14, 18-25, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-23, 25-15
Potter-Dix def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-12, 25-12
Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-16, 25-16
Sandhills/Thedford def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-17
Sandy Creek def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-20
Schuyler def. Humphrey SF, 25-18, 25-10
Seward def. Ralston, 25-4, 25-12
Shelby/Rising City def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-19
Sidney def. Hastings SC, 25-23, 14-25, 25-16
Silver Lake def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 26-24
South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 29-27, 25-14
South Loup def. Mullen, 25-20, 25-21
Southern Valley def. Pleasanton, 25-21, 18-25, 30-28
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-15
St. Thomas Aquinas, KS def. Omaha Skutt, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-23, 25-22
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-18, 25-15
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 18-25, 25-13, 25-11
Superior def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-14
Sutton def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-19
Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-20, 25-13
Syracuse def. Columbus, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23
Syracuse def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-21
Tri County Northeast def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-17
Tri County def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-17
Tri County def. Blue Hill, 25-14, 25-18
Twin Loup def. Brady, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27
Valentine def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-17
Wakefield def. Laurel-C-C, 25-20, 27-25
Wakefield def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-20, 27-25
Wallace def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-7
Wallace def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-19
Wallace def. Silver Lake, 25-11, 27-25
West Holt def. Summerland, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Malcolm 1: Sophie Wohlgemuth had 14 of her 20 kills Saturday against the Clippers as the Warriors took a 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 win. Lily Wohlgemuth added 14 digs and nine kills, while Keri Leimbach had 12 digs.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0: Ava Jurevicius had four kills on six swings and added an ace for the Warriors in a 25-15, 25-19 win over the Knights. In two matches, Jillian Donovan posted 32 set assists and Leimbach totaled 21 digs.