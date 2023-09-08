Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Millard South def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-11
OTHER SCHOOLS
Banner County at Minatare
Columbus def. Omaha South 25-5, 25-8
Creek Valley at Banner County
Creek Valley at Minatare
Dorchester def. Red Cloud 20-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-21 (3-1)
Grand Island def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-7
Grand Island def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-15
Millard South def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-17
Bellevue West def. Omaha Concordia 25-13, 25-11
Omaha Central def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22
Omaha Concordia at Columbus
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha South, 25-17, 25-7
Omaha Skutt at Olathe Northwest, Kan.
Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
Syracuse def. Omaha Northwest, 25-19, 25-17