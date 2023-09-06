Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East
Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-15, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13, 15-12
Lincoln Northwest at Ralston
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Kearney Catholic
Ainsworth def. CWC, 25-12, 25-10
Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14
Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-5, 25-16, 25-13
Arthur County def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 26-24
Axtell at Ansley-Litchfield
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Madison, 15-25, 29-27, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12
Bellevue West def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-3, 25-12, 25-10
Bertrand def. Cozad, 19-25, 25-17, 27-25
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-13, 25-23
Bloomfield at Wausa
Boone Central at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Brady at Arapahoe
Burwell def. Fullerton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-17
Central City at Cross County
Central Valley at Pleasanton
Centura at Ord
Centura at Wood River
Cheyenne Central, WY at Scottsbluff
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-3, 25-9, 25-7
College View Academy def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Conestoga at Omaha Gross Catholic
Crofton at O'Neill
Cozad def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-11
Crete def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-8, 25-12
David City def. Raymond Central, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson, 27-25, 25-17, 25-10
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-16, 25-6, 25-9
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sutton, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21
Dorchester def. Giltner, 27-25, 25-17
Dorchester def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-15
Douglas County West at Omaha Concordia
EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 27-25
EMF (Exeter-Milligan/Friend) def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-18
Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20
Elkhorn at Blair
Elmwood-Murdock def. Scotus Central Catholic, 25-18, 7-25, 25-18
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-15
Falls City def. Sterling, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14
Fillmore Central at Tri County
Freeman def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-2, 25-13
Geri Elkorn North ng at Chadron
Gordon-Rushville at Bayard
Gothenburg def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-14, 25-21, 25-7
Grand Island Central Catholic at Doniphan-Trumbull
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18
Hampton at Giltner
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Homer at Archbishop Bergan
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at North Bend Central
Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-18, 25-11, 23-25, 25-13
Kimball at Mitchell
Lexington at Hershey
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-10, 25-10
Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-18
Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-9
Maxwell at Maywood-Hayes Center
McCook at Holdrege
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-8, 25-10, 25-21
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11
Millard North at Omaha Benson
Millard South def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19
Minden def. Phillipsburg, KS, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22
Mullen def. Sandhills Valley, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
Niobrara/Verdigre at Elkhorn Valley
Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek
Norfolk Catholic at Summerland
Norris def. York, 25-11, 27-25, 25-12
North Central at Ainsworth
North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 25-13
North Platte St. Patrick's at Broken Bow
Northwest at North Platte
Oakland-Craig at Wisner-Pilger
Omaha Brownell Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Yutan
Gretna East def. Omaha Central, 26-24, 25-9, 25-19
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-15, 25-8, 25-13
Omaha North at Bellevue East
Omaha Roncalli Catholic at Omaha Duchesne Academy
Omaha Westview at Bishop Neumann
Osceola at Mead
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-23
Overton def. Cambridge, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Palmer def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14
Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Marian
Paxton def. Garden County, 27-25, 25-18
Paxton at Minatare
Plainview def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Platteview at Beatrice
Plattsmouth at Omaha Mercy
Potter-Dix at Kimball
Sandy Creek def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22
Scotus Central Catholic def. Fairbury, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13
Shelby/Rising City def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-13
Sidney, IA at Falls City Sacred Heart
Silver Lake at Shelton
Sioux City West, IA at South Sioux City
Southern at Weeping Water
Southern Valley at Sutherland
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-13, 25-14
Stuart def. Riverside, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 15-7
St. Francis, KS at Atwood - Rawlins County, KS
St. Mary's at Burke, SD
Sterling at Pawnee City
Summerland at Battle Creek
Superior at BDS
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-8, 25-18, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15
Twin River at Schuyler
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-6, 25-16
Wakefield def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-10, 25-15
Walthill at Omaha Christian Academy
Wauneta-Palisade at Atwood - Rawlins County, KS
Wauneta-Palisade at St. Francis, KS
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16
Wilcox-Hildreth at Red Cloud
Winnebago at Omaha Christian Academy
Winnebago at Walthill
Wood River def. Ord, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21
Wynot at Creighton
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-6
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 3, Omaha Burke 1: Hayden Osmena led the Rockets with 15 kills while McKenna Peterson pitched in with 17 assists. Peterson and Tasia Sadler each had three aces, and Laney Songster led the team with 13 digs.
Lincoln North Star 3, Columbus 2: Macy Roth had 20 kills, 22 digs and four ace serves to lead North Star. Aly Jacobs added 19 kills. Abby Lottman had 26 set assists and Alex Kroll added 23. Avery Bowen had five blocks.