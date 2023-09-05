Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Dorchester def. College View, 25-8, 25-22, 25-14
Lexington def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-11, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-19
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23
Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Alma at Almena/Northern Valley, Kan.
Alma at Wilcox-Hildreth
Almena - Northern Valley, Kan., at Wilcox-Hildreth
Arapahoe at Maywood-HC
Arcadia/Loup City def. Ravenna, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23
Arcadia/Loup City at St. Paul
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-14, 25-11
Arthur County def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-10
Aurora at Holdrege
Bayard def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-10, 25-4
Beloit, Kan., def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-17
Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24
Bishop Neumann at Syracuse
Blair at Waverly
Bloomfield def. Osmond, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 12-25, 15-8
Boys Town def. Whiting, IA, 25-14, 16-25, 20-25, 24-26
Bridgeport def. Garden County, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12
Burwell def. Humphrey SF, 25-18, 25-22
Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-11, 25-14
Cambridge def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-12, 25-9
Cambridge def. North Platte SP, 25-11, 25-11
Cedar Catholic at Crofton
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19
Central City at Wood River
Chadron at Alliance
Cheyenne East, WY def. Scottsbluff, 13-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16
Clarkson/Leigh def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-19, 25-10
Conestoga def. Mead, 25-14, 25-10
Crawford at Hemingford
Creighton at Plainview
Crete at Northwest
Cross County def. BDS , 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21
David City def. East Butler, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12
Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Doniphan-Trumbull at Kenesaw
Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior
Douglas County West at Plattsmouth
Dundy Co.-Stratton at North Platte SP
EMF at Lawrence-Nelson
Elgin/PJ def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-9, 25-9
Elgin/PJ def. Summerland, 25-21, 30-28
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. Stanton, 25-23, 25-23
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 25-13, 25-18
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-20, 25-7, 25-18
Falls City SH at Diller-Odell
Fillmore Central at Milford
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 30-28, 26-24, 25-15
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18
Fremont at Kearney
Fullerton at High Plains
Garden County def. Kimball, 25-18, 26-24
Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25
Gretna East def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
Hampton def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-22
Hay Springs def. Hemingford, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14
Heartland Lutheran def. Elba, 25-18, 25-13
Hershey at Cozad
Hitchcock County def. Perkins County, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16
Homer def. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16
Homer at Walthill
Howells-Dodge def. Pender, 25-12, 25-9
HTRS def. Lourdes Central Catholic, 25-7, 25-10, 25-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-10
Humphrey/LHF def. Guardian Angels CC, 25-19, 30-28, 25-21
Johnson Co.-Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-19
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-17, 25-9
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17
Kimball at Bridgeport
Laurel-C-C at Walthill
Lewiston at Cornerstone Christian
Lewiston at Tri County
Logan View/SS at Aquinas
Loomis at Arapahoe
Loomis at Maywood-Hayes Center
Louisville at Raymond Central
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at West Point-Beemer
Marty, S.D., at Santee
McCook at Ogallala
Mead at Palmyra
Mitchell at Sidney
Morrill at Arthur County
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-13
Nebraska City at Omaha Buena Vista
Norfolk Catholic at Lutheran High Northeast
North Platte at Gering
O'Neill at Valentine
O'Neill at West Holt
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Burke
Omaha Gross at Bennington
Omaha Nation at Omaha Christian
Omaha Westside def. Gretna, 25-22, 25-18, 27-25
Osceola at Cedar Bluffs
Overton at Axtell
Overton def. S-E-M, 25-18, 25-12
Palmyra at Conestoga
Papillion-La Vista at Millard West
Paxton at Brady
Peetz, CO at Potter-Dix
Perkins County at Wallace
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-11, 25-17, 25-15
Ponca at Randolph
Red Cloud def. Belleville-Republic County, Kan., 25-10, 25-14
Riverside def. Elba, 25-17, 25-6
Riverside def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-16, 25-6
S-E-M def. Axtell, 25-17, 25-15
Sedgwick County, Colo., at South Platte
Seward at Ralston
Shelton at Minden
Silver Lake at Blue Hill
Sioux City East, IA def. South Sioux City, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11
Southern Valley at Elm Creek
Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-16
St. Mary's def. CWC, 25-8, 25-10, 25-4
St. Paul at Ravenna
Stanton at Neligh-Oakdale
Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-7, 25-11
Summerland at Stuart
Superior at Kenesaw
Sutton at Heartland
Tekamah-Herman at Shelby/RC
Thayer Central at Fairbury
Tri County Northeast at Howells-Dodge
Tri County Northeast at Pender
Tri County at Cornerstone Christian
Twin River at Shelby-RC
Twin River at Tekamah-Herman
Valentine at West Holt
Wahoo at Platteview
Wakefield at Madison
Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Wynot at Winside
York at Columbus Lakeview
Yuma, Colo. at Chase County