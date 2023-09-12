Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-8, 25-17, 25-10
College View def. Mead, 25-15, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Island, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 16-14
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-11
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-21, 25-17, 26-24
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-20, 25-13
Archbishop Bergan def. North Bend Central, 25-15, 25-12
Axtell def. Shelton, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-11
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-20, 25-20
Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-12
Bertrand at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Brady def. Bertrand, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23
Brady def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-15, 25-23
Cambridge def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-10
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16
Central City def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 17-25, 27-25
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-11
Chase County at Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO
Conestoga def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-15
Crete def. Schuyler, 25-20, 25-10, 25-9
Crofton def. Boone Central, 25-8, 26-24, 25-17
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-12
Cross County def. Osceola, 25-12, 25-20
David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-23
Edgemont, SD def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19
Elgin Public/Pope John at Cedar Catholic
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-14
Fullerton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-10, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 26-24, 25-6, 25-12
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-4, 25-9, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-20, 25-12
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-21, 25-17
High Plains Community def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-22, 25-19
Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-12, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16
Johnson-Brock def. BDS , 25-21, 25-18
Johnson County Central def. Meridian, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-20
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-17, 25-12
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11
Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-11
Malcolm def. David City, 25-20, 25-16
Minden def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-16
Minden def. Northwest, 25-20, 25-21
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-3, 25-23
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-21, 25-10
Neligh-Oakdale def. Randolph, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Cedar Catholic, 26-24, 25-17
Norris def. Waverly, 27-29, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13
North Bend Central def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 25-18, 25-19
North Central def. Twin Loup, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Burke, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-5, 25-13
Osmond def. Winside, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-15
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Riverside def. High Plains, 25-16, 25-18
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-21, 25-21
Scotus Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-4
Silver Lake def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-18, 25-18
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Bertrand, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-5, 25-13
St. Mary's def. Santee, 25-4, 25-11
Sutherland def. Mullen, 25-17, 25-14
Wallace def. Mullen, 25-8, 25-7
Wallace def. Sutherland, 25-18, 25-16
Wayne at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11