Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Christian
College View at Brownell-Talbot
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 3-0
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 20-25, 25-13, 20-25, 28-26, 15-4
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-9, 25-7
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-22, 17-25, 30-28
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 25-16, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-13, 25-18
Norris def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-6, 25-12, 25-4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma def. Franklin, 25-15, 25-13
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-20
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21
Anselmo-Merna def. South Loup, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21
BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-16
BDS def. Sutton, 26-24, 25-19
Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-12, 25-6, 25-13
Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24
Brady def. South Platte, 25-13, 25-15
Deshler def. Giltner, 25-15, 25-21
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-10, 25-13
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Centura, 25-23, 25-21
East Butler def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-23
Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21
Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-22, 25-12
Grand Island CC def. Blue Hill, 25-0, 25-9, 25-9
Gretna East def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-22, 23-25, 25-7
Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-17, 25-7
Hay Springs def. Garden County, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16
HTRS def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-7, 25-8
Johnson Co. Central def. Mead, 25-7, 25-7, 25-15
Johnson-Brock def. Sidney, IA, 15-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22
Leyton def. Kimball, 25-7, 25-16, 25-19
Malcolm def. Blair, 25-20, 25-12, 25-14
McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-19
Medicine Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-17, 25-12
Meridian def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-10
Minden def. Chase County, 25-5, 25-13
Minden def. McCook, 25-13, 25-9
Nebraska Christian def. Elba, 25-14, 25-3
Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-6, 25-7
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Westview, 25-17, 25-8
Osmond def. Creighton, 25-21, 25-23
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-3, 25-7, 25-11
Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
Perkins County def. Brady, 25-20, 25-16
Pierce def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
Platteview def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-14
Platteview def. York, 19-25, 25-16, 25-13
Red Cloud def. Giltner, 25-23, 26-24
Riverside def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-13
Sandhills/Thedford def. Wallace, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 25-15, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22
Seward def. David City, 25-19, 25-17, 26-28, 25-22
Shelton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-10, 25-19
Silver Lake def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-20
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-11
St. Mary's def. Winside, 25-16, 25-14
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-23
Syracuse def. Yutan, 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 16-14
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, 25-7
Tri County def. Falls City SH, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran 3, Raymond Central 0: Lily and Sophie Wohlgemuth led the Warriors offensively combining for 17 kills. Lily Wohlgemuth led the way with nine to improve the Warriors' win streak to 49 games. Jillian Donovan finished with 24 set assists and 11 digs, while Keri Leimbach added 20 digs. Ava Jurevicius finished with three blocks.