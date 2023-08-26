Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Gretna East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-8, 25-12
Lincoln Northeast def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln Northwest def. North Platte, 26-24, 25-15
Louisville def. Parkview Christian, 25-11, 25-20, 25-8
Platte County, Mo. def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-23, 25-22
BELLEVUE WEST TOURNAMENT
Championship Bracket
Gretna 2, Bellevue West 1
Lincoln East def. Millard West, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22
Omaha Skutt def. Millard South 25-19, 25-14
Papillion La-Vista South def. Millard North 25-15, 25-11
Papillion-La Vista def. Elkhorn North 25-21, 25-22
Semifinals
Papillion-La Vista South def. Papillion-La Vista 25-16, 25-23
Omaha Skutt def. Gretna, 25-15, 25-17
Championship
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Skutt, 25-13, 27-29, 25-22
Consolation games
Bellevue West 2, Millard South 0
Elkhorn North def. Millard North 25-20, 15-25, 25-19
5th: Elkhorn North def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-17
3rd: Papillion-La Vista 2, Gretna 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 27-25, 25-16
Adams Central def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-15
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 26-24, 25-17
Alliance def. Torrington, Wyo., 26-24, 14-25, 16-14
Arlington def. Ralston, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16
Axtell def. Hampton, 30-28, 25-16
Battle Creek def. Omaha Central, 25-15, 25-15
Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 25-22
Broken Bow def. Milford, 26-24, 25-16
CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, def. Omaha Bryan, 21-12, 21-15
Centennial def. Bishop Neumann, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-19, 25-17
Centennial def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-15
Central Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-18, 25-12
Chadron def. Hill City, S.D., 25-19, 19-25, 25-21
Chadron def. St. Francis Indian, S.D., 25-13, 25-21
Clarkson/Leigh def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-13, 25-15
Clarkson/Leigh def. Sutton, 25-19, 25-17
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-17
David City def. Nebraska City, 25-10, 25-10
David City def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20
Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19
Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-15
Fremont def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-11
Giltner def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23
Gothenburg def. Malcolm, 25-17, 25-14
Gothenburg def. Milford, 25-9, 25-16
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. def. Banner County, 26-28, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Hampton def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-10, 25-20
Hartington-Newcastle def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-13
Hastings SC def. Aquinas, 25-13, 25-10
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-10, 25-15
Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-19, 25-9
Hitchcock County def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-23
Howells-Dodge def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-8
Howells-Dodge def. Winside, 15-25, 25-21, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-10
Lewis Central, Iowa, def. Omaha Bryan, 21-7, 21-7
Logan View/S-S def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-19, 25-17
Logan View/S-S def. Fort Calhoun, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 27-25
Millard West def. Western Christian, Iowa, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18
Minden def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-23
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-13
Minden def. Valentine, 25-10, 25-8
Nebraska Christian def. Ainsworth, 25-22, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-15
Norris def. Arlington, 25-10, 25-7
Norris def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-9
Norris def. Seward, 25-10, 25-12
North Platte SP def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-8, 25-21
North Platte SP def. Hitchcock County, 25-23, 25-12
North Platte def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-11, 25-12
North Platte def. Omaha Westview, 25-16, 25-16
Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19
Omaha Central def. Omaha Mercy, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-14
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 25-4, 25-14
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-23
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-17
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-11, 25-17
Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-16
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-17, 25-15
Scottsbluff def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13
Seward def. David City, 25-17, 25-11
Seward def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-17
Shelton def. North Platte SP, 25-14, 25-17
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-8
Southwest def. Atwood/Rawlins County, Kan., 25-13, 25-10
Southwest def. Cambridge, 25-23, 25-12
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-10, 25-18
Stanton, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 21-16, 21-17
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-18, 25-13
Sutton def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-13, 25-15
Thayer Central def. Aurora, 27-25, 25-23
Tri Center, Iowa, def. Omaha Bryan, 21-11, 21-9
Valentine def. Twin River, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Weeping Water def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-14
Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-11, 25-10
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 14-25, 26-24, 27-25
Winside def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-8