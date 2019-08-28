Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran
The 6-foot-1 senior and Wichita State recruit was the Super-State honorary captain and Nebraska Gatorade player of the year after recording 637 kills (6.6 per set), 60 blocks and 51 aces.
McKenna Ruch, Millard North
The 6-1 senior hitter was a first-team Super-Stater last year after helping lead the Mustangs to a Class A state crown. The Omaha recruit had 362 kills, 363 digs and 75 blocks.
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt
The 6-1 junior and Nebraska recruit had 260 kills during Skutt's state title run last season. She'll rejoin the SkyHawks later in the season after time with the USA youth national program.
Kalynn Meyer, Superior
The 6-3 Nebraska recruit and two-time first-team Super-Stater is a force on the court. She had 524 kills, 446 digs and 71 blocks in helping the Wildcats get back to state last year. She'll be extra-motivated to make her final prep season a memorable one.
Izzy Lukens, Millard North
The senior ran the Mustang offense last year (1,103 set assists), and it led to a state championship. The first-team Super-Stater is committed to Arkansas State.
Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista
The 6-1 junior and second-team Super-Stater led the Monarchs with 551 kills. The Creighton recruit is one of several stars back for Papio.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South
The 6-4 Nebraska recruit is one of the top athletes in the state. The second-team Super-Stater recorded 345 kills and 123 blocks as a sophomore.
Mya Larson, Wahoo
She led the Warriors in kills (438) … as a freshman. The second-team Super-Stater will look to take on a bigger role with Kyla Swanson and sister Elly Larson gone.
Elle Glock, Wahoo
The 6-foot sophomore and second-team Super-Stater is a USC setter recruit. She had 1,133 assists as a sophomore.
Bekka Allick, Lincoln North Star
The 6-3 middle and Nebraska recruit is one of the top sophomores in the state. She had 247 kills and 74 blocks last year.
Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X
The 6-2 senior and UNK recruit played a key role in the Thunderbolts reaching the Class A state final last year. She had 322 kills.
Mattie Johnson, Sidney
The 6-0 outside hitter and South Dakota recruit had 351 kills, 274 digs and 66 aces as a junior.
Paige Fixemer, Millard South
The 6-2 middle blocker and all-stater had 90 blocks and 300 kills last season. She is committed to Army.
Mayah Delgado-Walker, Omaha Duchesne
The 6-foot senior and Class B all-stater led the Cardinals with 347 kills last year. She also had 81 blocks and 144 digs.
Halle Pribyl, Meridian
The 5-10 senior and Class D-1 all-stater has 1,037 career kills.
Brittney Veik, Humphrey/LHF
The 5-3 senior is among the top defenders in the state; she registered 654 digs last year (7.3 per set).
Korynn Clason, Cambridge
The 5-10 senior middle is the lone returning starter for the Trojans. She had 383 kills and 62 blocks and was named a second-team all-stater.
Taylor Peter, CWC
The 6-foot senior and all-stater led CWC last year in kills (355), blocks (68) and aces (63).