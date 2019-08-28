Christian
2018: 17-13.
Coach: Vikki Power.
Returning starters: Alexis Johnson, sr.; Barrett Power, sr.; Brielle Power, so.
Outlook: The Crusaders have an experienced team, with six seniors expected to contribute. They’ll be strong defensively but do need to replace Sierra Beukelman at libero, with Anna Wagner stepping into that role.
East
2018: 17-15.
Coach: Mike Wiese.
Returning starters: Julia Holz, sr.; Brooke McCartney, jr.; Brooke Peltz, jr.
Outlook: Peltz led the team in kills in 2018 and will be relied on for continued production. McCartney returns at libero and Holz as middle blocker, but the Spartans will have a new-look roster in 2019.
Lincoln High
2018: 12-23.
Coach: Stephanie Wilcox.
Returning starters: Bre Golden, sr.; Taylor Haywood, sr.; Kyndal Hudson, jr.; Parker Johnson, sr.; Gillian Kohl, jr.; Tyrah Woods, so.
Outlook: The Links had some growing pains in their first year under Wilcox but return one of the most experienced rosters in Class A. They’ll aim for a well-rounded effort on offense, powered by Haywood at setter.
Lutheran
2018: 34-4 (Class C-1 runner-up).
Coach: Sue Ziegler.
Returning starters: Marriah Buss, sr.; Ashlyn Deboer, so.; Lexie Kreizel, sr.; Paige Trutna, sr.; Abi Wohlgemuth, jr.
Outlook: The Warriors have fallen just short of state titles in back-to-back years and will hope to capture the elusive title this season. Buss, a Wichita State recruit, led the state in kills last year and is joined by a solid supporting cast.
Northeast
2018: 7-28.
Coach: Craig Songster.
Returning starters: Maddie Bahm, jr.; Logan Gronewald, sr.
Outlook: The Rockets only return two starters but both are crucial to their offense. Gronewald and Bahm accounted for almost 60% of the team’s kills in 2018 and will rely on young players to step up around them.
North Star
2018: 7-22.
Coach: Jessy Denker.
Returning starters: Bekka Allick, so.; Hannah Allick, so.; Shelby Cain, sr.; Kinsley Ragland, so.; Miranda Roth, sr.; Saylor Schaefer, jr.
Outlook: North Star struggled in 2018 with a young team but is positioned for an improved 2019. Twin sisters Bekka and Hannah Allick are integral to the team’s offense, with Nebraska commit Bekka being among the state’s top middles.
Parkview Christian
2018: 5-20.
Coach: Debi Sundermann.
Returning starters: Anessa Anderson, so.; Aleni Rogers, sr.; Veda Stoll, so.; Asia Sundermann, sr.
Outlook: Parkview has a young team ready to improve on last year’s performance. The Patriots lose their two leading hitters but Rogers is a talented middle blocker ready to step into a bigger role.
Pius X
2018: 36-3 (Class A runner-up).
Coach: Katie Wenz.
Returning starters: Alexis Markowski, jr.; Lauren Taubenheim, sr.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts had a dominant 2018 but will look much different in 2019. Taubenheim and Markowski are all-state players and are joined by a number of juniors who can learn from last year’s success.
Southeast
2018: 20-14
Coach: Paige Hubl.
Returning starters: Sadie Emmett, sr.; Kira Kalnins, sr.; Brittany Wulf, jr.
Outlook: Wulf was an efficient attacker in 2018, earning 362 kills with the help of her setter, Kalnins. The Knights have a team composed entirely of upperclassmen and many got on the court last year. They’ll hope to build on that in 2019.
Southwest
2018: 19-16.
Coach: Mark Novotny.
Returning starters: Corinne Boyd, sr.; Carly Coen, jr.; Kate Hunzecker, sr.; Shaylee Myers, so.; Holly Ochsner, jr.; Liz Tomlin, jr.
Outlook: Myers led the team in kills as a freshman and has room to grow in Year 2. Two years removed from a 30-win season, the Silver Hawks have an experienced group ready to lead the program back to the state tournament.