High school volleyball: Live updates from the state volleyball tournament
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9

Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Nov. 9, 2019, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The state high school volleyball tournament is here. You ready? If not, we've got you covered with live scores, team ratings and updated brackets — all in addition to the stories that offer a peek behind the curtain. 

We begin Wednesday morning with Class B followed by Class C-1 and Class A. 

Remember: All matches (except for third-place matches) are at Pinnacle Bank Arena this year.

Scores  |  Ratings  |  Brackets

Time to link up 

State volleyball: Northwest overcomes quarantine, other adversities to keep an impressive streak alive

State volleyball: Facing COVID-19 head-on, high school volleyball coaches 'appreciative' for chance to play at state

State volleyball: Breaking down Class A

State volleyball: Breaking down Class B

State volleyball: Breaking down Class C-1

State volleyball: Breaking down Class C-2

State volleyball: Breaking down Class D-1

State volleyball: Breaking down Class D-2

