From 48 teams to 24 survivors. From four buildings to one arena. The page turns from an exciting day of first-round competition to the semifinals.
If there were before, there are no longer teams simply "happy to be there," content to advance to the sport's most grand stage. A finals bid is three sets away. It's time to win.
The lights will be on all day at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Class D-1 and D-2 begin at 9 a.m. and end with Class A and B showdowns more than 10 hours later. Keep it here for live updates of the tournament.