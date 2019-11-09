It's Championship Saturday. If the first two days of the tournament were any indication, the winner-take-all matches at Devaney Sports Center are going to be blissfully chaotic.
First serve is set for 9 a.m., and matches will start every two hours (Who are we kidding?) until Class A closes the tournament.
Buckle up. Get caught up on the tournament on your way to Devaney.
Time to link up
You have free articles remaining.
'I woke up with a really good feeling': Buss' hunch rings true, Lutheran sweeps Wahoo in C-1 state volleyball semifinal