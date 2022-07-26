Heyne of Omaha Skutt leads Blues to marathon win in all-star volleyball match

Ava Heyne looked across the net and saw her four-year teammate from Omaha Skutt, which was strange enough.

But then Abby Schomers was wearing the identical number, only in red.

“It was so crazy. I was like, 'Dude, I’m (No. 6). What are you?'” Heyne said. “But it was really fun. Obviously you don’t want to be on the other side from Abby Schomers because she’s such a good competitor, but it was so much fun to see her on the other side of the net for the first time.”

Heyne’s team prevailed in Tuesday night’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match, winning a five-setter that lasted more than two hours at Lincoln North Star.

The Blues defeated the Reds 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-7 before an estimated 1,000 spectators.

Heyne, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter who will play for Division I Jacksonville State in Alabama, had eight kills and a block for the Blues. Tied for the team high with nine kills were Adeline Kirkegaard from Hastings St. Cecilia (Concordia), Regan Haith from Lincoln Pius X (Illinois State) and Sydney Raszler from Elkhorn (Rockhurst).

Kansas State-bound Shaylee Myers from Lincoln Southwest had a match-high 12 kills with two blocks. Katelynn Oxley from Lincoln Lutheran (DePaul) had eight kills and five blocks, Brenna Schmidt of Elmwood-Murdock (Kansas State) seven kills and five blocks.

For Kirkegaard, it was her first state-level competition since she hurt her knee in St. Cecilia’s Class C-2 state-championship basketball game that gave her Bluehawks a third state title in four seasons. And for that it was bittersweet,

“It was really good to get back out and play some volleyball,’’ the 6-2 right-side hitter said. “There were some people that I hadn’t played with before and some girls that I’m going to be playing with next year. Our team had so much energy, so much fun.”