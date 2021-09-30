Hallway meeting helps Class A No. 3 Millard West overcome 2-0 deficit to stun No. 2 Southwest

The Class A No. 3 Millard West volleyball team stunned No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in a five-set thriller (13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-11) Thursday at Southwest High School.

After losing the first two sets by a combined 21 points, Millard West's Joe Wessel gathered the team in a hallway outside of the gym after the second set. Soon after, the Wildcats responded.

“It’s difficult playing on the road in someone else’s house, especially when they’re No. 2 in the state, and you're battling with them in rankings and power points,” Wessel said. “We just wanted to take them out of Lincoln Southwest’s element, off their court and away from their crowd. We wanted to remind them of the Wildcat Way … how we do things our way and then adjust to the other teams.”

“We play the best-of-five, and we even said, ‘You have the opportunity to stage one of the biggest comebacks in Wildcat history being down 0-2 and being annihilated in the first two.”

Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny credited Millard West for adjusting to the Silver Hawks, who he says need to trust each other more.