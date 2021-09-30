Hallway meeting helps Class A No. 3 Millard West overcome 2-0 deficit to stun No. 2 Southwest

The Class A No. 3 Millard West volleyball team stunned No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in a five-set thriller (13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-11) Thursday at Southwest High School.
After losing the first two sets by a combined 21 points, Millard West's Joe Wessel gathered the team in a hallway outside of the gym after the second set. Soon after, the Wildcats responded.
“It’s difficult playing on the road in someone else’s house, especially when they’re No. 2 in the state, and you're battling with them in rankings and power points,” Wessel said. “We just wanted to take them out of Lincoln Southwest’s element, off their court and away from their crowd. We wanted to remind them of the Wildcat Way … how we do things our way and then adjust to the other teams.”
“We play the best-of-five, and we even said, ‘You have the opportunity to stage one of the biggest comebacks in Wildcat history being down 0-2 and being annihilated in the first two.”
Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny credited Millard West for adjusting to the Silver Hawks, who he says need to trust each other more.
“We came out guns blazing in set 1 and 2. They didn’t have an answer for us. Then in set 3, they came out with an answer, and we could never catch back up to them. Mentally frustrated. Mentally not trusting in the people around us. It cost us just enough points in that last set to not win.”
Lincoln Southwest was led in kills by Shaylee Myers (16) and Courtney Holsteen (15).
Papillon-La Vista South currently sits atop Class A with an unblemished record. Millard West, however, is the only team to take a set off of the Titans this season.
“We keep it in the back of our heads a little bit. Papio South is undefeated. They’re No. 6 in the nation,” Wessel said. “We talk to our girls about how we could be in that position because the pressure and the bullseye is going to get bigger for them the longer it goes on where we like where we are sitting. … Our goal is to host districts, make it to the state tournament and vie for a state championship. That’s where we want to get Papio South in the end.”
Millard West was led by Maddie MacTaggart, who had 16 kills. Her teammate and Louisville volleyball commit Alanna Bankston added in eight kills and three blocks.