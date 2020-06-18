Gretna standout commits to Creighton volleyball
Gretna volleyball standout Skylar McCune announced her commitment to Creighton via Twitter on Thursday.

McCune, set to begin her junior year, was one of the state's top outside hitters as a sophomore, finishing with 420 kills. She was second on the team in digs (456) and first in ace serves (46).

She played a key role in helping lead Gretna to a state runner-up finish in Class A.

McCune is ranked as the state's seventh-best recruit in the 2022 class by PrepDig.com.

Creighton's 2021 recruiting class includes Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, another top hitter from the state.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

