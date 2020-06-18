Gretna standout commits to Creighton volleyball

Gretna volleyball standout Skylar McCune announced her commitment to Creighton via Twitter on Thursday.
McCune, set to begin her junior year, was one of the state's top outside hitters as a sophomore, finishing with 420 kills. She was second on the team in digs (456) and first in ace serves (46).
I’m staying home☺️ Very excited to announce I have verbally committed to further my education and volleyball career at Creighton University!! So grateful and thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout the years! I cannot wait to be a BLUEJAY💙🐦 pic.twitter.com/RiJxEXHHYM— Sky Mccune (@Sky_mccune) June 18, 2020
She played a key role in helping lead Gretna to a state runner-up finish in Class A.
McCune is ranked as the state's seventh-best recruit in the 2022 class by PrepDig.com.
Creighton's 2021 recruiting class includes Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, another top hitter from the state.
