Gov. Ricketts' directive opens the door for high school volleyball team camps, summer leagues
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9

Lincoln Lutheran players, including Lexie Kreizel (1), celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match on Nov. 9 at Devaney Sports Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The club season is almost gone, but it appears likely summer leagues and team camps for the state's high school volleyball programs will happen.

At his daily COVID-19 news conference Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts listed volleyball along with tennis, golf and rodeo that will be allowed to resume with practices beginning June 1 and games on June 18. Early last week, Ricketts cleared the way for baseball and softball to begin practices June 1 with games 17 days later.

“Hopefully this afternoon I’ll be able to sit down with staff and talk about the new directive health measures and put a plan together as how that’s going to look going forward in the high school facilities,” NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said about volleyball. “It’s something that we’re going to have to dive into pretty quickly.”

Ricketts also increased the size of public gatherings from 10 to 25 with social distancing measures still in place, something that could affect the opening of high school weight rooms for voluntary workouts on June 1. The NSAA guidelines last week limited weight rooms to 10 or fewer athletes.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

