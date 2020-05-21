Gov. Ricketts' directive opens the door for high school volleyball team camps, summer leagues

The club season is almost gone, but it appears likely summer leagues and team camps for the state's high school volleyball programs will happen.
At his daily COVID-19 news conference Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts listed volleyball along with tennis, golf and rodeo that will be allowed to resume with practices beginning June 1 and games on June 18. Early last week, Ricketts cleared the way for baseball and softball to begin practices June 1 with games 17 days later.
The overarching theme? How schools, coaches and athletes approach social distance protocols in the summer will likely determine fall sports' fate.
“Hopefully this afternoon I’ll be able to sit down with staff and talk about the new directive health measures and put a plan together as how that’s going to look going forward in the high school facilities,” NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said about volleyball. “It’s something that we’re going to have to dive into pretty quickly.”
Ricketts also increased the size of public gatherings from 10 to 25 with social distancing measures still in place, something that could affect the opening of high school weight rooms for voluntary workouts on June 1. The NSAA guidelines last week limited weight rooms to 10 or fewer athletes.
Full list of honorees
Student-athletes from nearly 250 schools across the state are being honored by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.
Northeast girls tennis seniors
For Lincoln Northeast seniors Annie Nguyen, Brianna Roenne and Sidney Yant, tennis could often make staying on top of classwork challenging.
Millard West senior Kaedyn Odermann
“I considered Nebraska strongly, but I’ve always been a big believer in the 40-year plan, not the four-year plan."
Lincoln Southwest’s Lindsey Blehm
For Lincoln Southwest’s Lindsey Blehm, the coronavirus affected more than her final high school track and field season.
Lincoln East girls basketball
The Spartans were team-driven en route to a Class A runner-up finish in 2020. The sum of parts approach shows academically, too.
Millard North's Max Murrell
His teammates have been pegged with Division I basketball offers, and his sister graduated high school in three years.
Kearney senior Miko Maessner
The all-state senior football player and boys 100- and 200-meter state champion knows attending Princeton goes far beyond the athletic spectrum.
Lincoln Southeast boys soccer
Eleven players on the Southeast boys soccer team were selected for Journal Star Academic All-State honors, seven of which have 4.2 GPA or higher.
Crete girls basketball
Led by Morgan Maly, all five starters on the state champion Crete girls basketball team also excelled in school and two other sports.
Lincoln North Star senior Carly Dembowski
Like she does in the batting cages, Carly Dembowski puts in the extra time on the assignments to break slumps in the classroom.
Lincoln Southwest baseball
13 Southwest baseball players received academic all-state honors — a number that is a source of pride for head coach Mitch Vernon.
Fillmore Central senior Halle Theis
Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis knows both athletics and academics will be tougher in college, but Theis up for the challenge.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!