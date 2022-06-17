Girls coach of the year: After seven straight championships, Omaha Skutt's Renee Saunders is the architect of a dynasty

It was Memorial Day and Renee Saunders was recharging the batteries.

The three-day holiday weekend may have been winding down, but Saunders was not, her excitement building just talking about what’s next.

Every year the Omaha Skutt volleyball coach eagerly awaits the arrival of the Tuesday that follows. That’s when the SkyHawk players gather at school for their first summer camp as a team.

It’s like a second Christmas, Saunders says.

It’s Day One of what is about a six-month journey, one that has regularly ended in state championship hardware for SkyHawk volleyball.

It was about this time last year when Omaha Skutt began thinking about and building for an improbable run at a seventh straight Class B state championship. This journey, however, was going to be much more challenging.

The SkyHawks had to replace two first-team Super-Staters, including Lindsay Krause, and teams like Norris and Waverly were loaded. Skutt, a perennial powerhouse, wasn’t the favorite.

“I think a lot of people kind of wrote us off — not totally wrote us off, but in a way it was kind of, ‘Hey, this is the year we’re going to beat Skutt,’” Saunders said. “So it was literally our goal since this time last year to make this team a state-caliber team, and we worked really hard for that every single day.”

By November, Skutt was primed for another repeat with players like Abby Schomers, Ava Heyne, Morgan Burke and Paisley Douglas blossoming into all-state players. It was a much different-looking team but a familiar finish as the SkyHawks beat then-No. 1 Norris in four sets to become the first volleyball program in a state rich in volleyball to win seven straight state crowns.

“It was definitely a special state championship, but primarily because we did it without the superstars that we had the year before,” said Saunders, who is the Journal Star’s 2022 state girls coach of the year. Saunders also won the honor in 2017 after leading Skutt to a second straight championship.

Little did Saunders know at the time that a second consecutive title would ignite a record run.

“When I look up at that banner and I see seven in a row, it’s kind of mind-blowing, I’m not going to lie,” said Saunders, who is about to enter her 12th season at Skutt. “But when I think about our process and how we do things … when I started, I wasn’t thinking about winning seven in a row. I was just thinking about getting one title for the school.”

Saunders has indeed built a dynasty near 156th and West Center in Omaha.

Omaha Skutt is 372-73 under Saunders. The SkyHawks are 26-4 in state tournament matches during that stretch. Only one opponent — Waverly in last year’s semifinal round — has pushed Skutt to five sets in its run of seven straight titles.

The key to maintaining a top-level program is having players driven to be great and embracing the pressure that comes with it, Saunders said. That includes a deep focus on training to be in the best shape physically and using sports psychology disciplines to have kids mentally prepared for the big moments.

Saunders also credits her assistant coaches, a staff that includes Adam Ybarra, Sydney O’Shaughnessy, Kelsey O’Connell, Nicole Vitera, Marysa Wilkinson, Ali Cox, Taylor DeBolt and Alex Barry.

Omaha Skutt’s drive to be great starts with its head coach, who is always looking for ways to become a better coach. Saunders reads a lot of books about it and listens to podcasts (She jokes that her shoe-buying problem has been replaced by a book-buying problem). Her coaching methods and philosophies have been inspired by those she played for (Rochelle Rohlfs and Jim Miller at Omaha Marian, and Terry Pettit and Paul Sanderford at Nebraska) and coached with (starting with Myron Oehlerking at Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast’s Sandi Genrich). She points to Grand Island Central Catholic’s Sharon Zavala, the state’s all-time wins leader, as someone she looks up to.

Not only has Saunders become one of the top coaches in the state, but she also has grown as an ambassador for volleyball. A former Omaha Marian and Husker player, Saunders takes great pride in growing the game.

In addition to running 11 volleyball camps at Omaha Skutt, Saunders will conduct nine satellite camps around the state this summer, teaching the game to kids from kindergarten to high school.

“Our camp program is really important to us and growing the game is really important to me,” Saunders said. “Winning state titles is not the most important thing to me, but growing the game is and empowering women is.”

Saunders knew early in life that she wanted to be a coach. When she was in the eighth grade, her father asked for a favor: assist him in coaching her brother’s sixth-grade basketball team for one practice.

One practice is all it took.

Saunders’ first head coaching job was at Omaha South. It was a big challenge for a 24-year-old, and the wins were not always there as the Packers went 57-206 in nine seasons under the South Omaha native.

But Saunders, who was the Journal Star’s girls athlete of the year in 1995, said she learned a lot at Omaha South. She felt more in tune to understanding kids being kids, and it pressed her to really teach the game.

When Omaha Skutt needed a new leader for volleyball, it turned to a coach still easing her way into the profession.

“I think Skutt took a really big chance hiring me,” Saunders said. “I hadn’t won at Omaha South, I was kind of an outlier, I wasn’t a big-name hire. I had good references, but I think they took a chance and I’m really glad they did.

“Part of what drives me is I don’t want to ever let them down.”

In her first season at Skutt, the SkyHawks reached the Class B state semifinals. Saunders told the team in the after-season banquet that the goal was to build Skutt into one of the top teams in Class B.

That was then.

Now Skutt is not only one of the best programs in the entire state, but it’s been ranked in the top 100 nationally multiple times, including No. 1 in 2020.

Skutt’s success has gone beyond Saunders’ hopes, and yet she said she still has a lot more to accomplish at the school.

It started with this month’s camps, where Saunders and her staff began grooming the next team hoping to win a state championship.

“I love the kids, I love the program, I love the teachers,” Saunders said. “It’s home, 100% for me.

“Every year it’s been the same philosophy. We’re not trying to win eight, we’re trying to win one. We’re not looking too far ahead and we’re not hanging our hat on what we did in the past. But it is 100% unreal.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

