General-admission tickets will not be available at the state volleyball tournament

General-admission tickets will be not be available during the four-day state volleyball tournament, which begins Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Among the guidelines released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Sunday, all available tickets have been allocated to participating schools.

Tickets will not be available at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and anyone without a ticket will be turned away at the door.

The 200 and 300 levels will be open this year as officials look to spread out spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans are expected to wear a face covering while inside the arena.

Fans will be asked to exit the arena after completion of their team's match to allow PBA staffers to sanitize seating areas for the next session. Students must sit in their respective reserved seating section and must abide by physical distancing requirements.

Guidelines are subject to change pending COVID-19 developments and the directives from the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department.

The state volleyball tournament will be the first NSAA championship event hosted by Pinnacle Bank Arena since the boys state basketball tournament in March, when attendance was limited to family members only.