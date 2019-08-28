When Wahoo High School students returned from summer vacation, it wasn’t just back to school.
For the volleyball team, it was back to business.
Coming off back-to-back state titles, Wahoo returns much of its 2018 championship roster — with two notable exceptions. Middle blocker Kyla Swanson and outside hitter Elly Larson are on to college careers at Illinois and Wayne State, respectively, after accounting for more than 50 percent of the team’s kills last year.
Thankfully for the Warriors, they return the team leader in kills, sophomore outside hitter Mya Larson, whose 438-kill season earned the freshman phenom Journal Star Super-State second-team honors and placed her among the nation’s top freshmen.
“Mya’s a great passer and a great hitter, she can hit every place on the floor,” teammate Elle Glock said. “I’m really glad to be her setter, she makes me look really good.”
In addition to Larson, Wahoo coach Trish Larson is counting on Glock to be a leader and anchor the team on the floor. A junior setter and USC commit, Glock provided 1,133 assists last season and committed ball handling errors on just 0.8% of her attempts, a remarkably consistent rate.
Kelsie Sears and Lillie Mann also are back, but the Warriors did suffer a pair of injury setbacks over the summer. Lauren Kavan, a starter last year, tore her ACL in late July, and Mya Emerson suffered a sprained ankle last week.
For Coach Larson, her goal is to keep the team focused on each individual day, practice or game as she preaches team unity and drives work ethic.
“They have big dreams but they also know they need to appreciate the process and work hard every day, doing the little things right to get there,” she said. “Ultimately, everyone wants that big goal, but are they willing to work hard every day to achieve it? That’s what we’re focused on.”
The Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors will begin their second consecutive state title defense Thursday with a doubleheader against Class B No. 4 Norris and Aurora, which Coach Larson deemed "tough teams."
As Glock prepares for the chance to earn her third state title in as many years, the junior leader recognizes the pressure on the team, but feels it will help make the unit stronger.
“I think there’s pressure for all of us, but I think it’s a good sense of pressure,” she said. “Everyone needs a little pressure at some point, and to have a chance three years in a row is really special for me and all my teammates.”