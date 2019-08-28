Players to watch

Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran" The 6-foot-1 senior and Wichita State recruit was the Super-State honorary captain and Nebraska Gatorade player of the year after recording 637 kills (6.6 per set), 60 blocks and 51 aces.

McKenna Ruch, Millard North: The 6-1 senior hitter was a first-team Super-Stater last year after helping lead the Mustangs to a Class A state crown.

Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt: The 6-1 junior and Nebraska recruit had 260 kills during Skutt's state title run last season. She'll rejoin the SkyHawks later in the season after time with the USA youth national program.

Kalynn Meyer, Superior: The 6-3 Nebraska recruit and two-time first-team Super-Stater is a force on the court. She had 524 kills, 446 digs and 71 blocks in helping the Wildcats get back to state last year.

Izzy Lukens, Millard North: The senior ran the Mustang offense last year (1,103 set assists), and it led to a state championship

Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: The 6-1 junior and second-team Super-Stater led the Monarchs with 551 kills. The Creighton recruit is one of several stars back for Papio.

Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: The 6-4 Nebraska recruit is one of the top athletes in the state. The second-team Super-Stater recorded 345 kills and 123 blocks as a sophomore.

Mya Larson, Wahoo: She led the Warriors in kills (438) … as a freshman.

Elle Glock, Wahoo: The 6-foot sophomore and second-team Super-Stater is a USC setter recruit. She had 1,133 assists as a sophomore.

Bekka Allick, Lincoln North Star" The 6-3 middle and Nebraska recruit is one of the top sophomores in the state. She had 247 kills and 74 blocks last year.

Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X: The 6-2 senior and UNK recruit played a key role in the Thunderbolts reaching the Class A state final last year. She had 322 kills.

Mattie Johnson, Sidney: The 6-0 outside hitter and South Dakota recruit had 351 kills, 274 digs and 66 aces as a junior.

Paige Fixemer, Millard South: The 6-2 middle blocker and all-stater had 90 blocks and 300 kills last season. She is committed to Army.

Halle Pribyl, Meridian: The 5-10 senior and Class D-1 all-stater has 1,037 career kills.