From Christmas breakfast to district title, Saturday was a day of continuing traditions for No. 1 Norris

"We played very disciplined in that second set and we barely had any errors," Coach Boesiger said. "They just came out and were pretty much flawless in that second set.

"Definitely a clean set for us."

It was also a very efficient match.

Senior Sydney Jelinek had 13 kills on 21 swings, Waters had 11 kills on 21 attempts and junior Gracie Kircher had 11 on 16 tries. Norris had 16 aces and Maisie Boesiger had 33 assists.

Norris' 33 victories are a school record, and the seniors have won four district championships, but the Titans, who finished runners-up to Omaha Skutt last year, know there is much more to accomplish. They'll head to state as the No. 1 seed.

They'll worry about that soon enough. On Saturday, the Titans enjoyed winning another volleyball match with a side of Christmas cheer.

"We told them to enjoy the weekend and enjoy this, but it kind of starts over on Monday," Coach Boesiger said. "Everyone is back to 0-0 and you're not really guaranteed anything. So I think the girls will enjoy their hard work.

"They have lots to be proud of and excited about, but they know they have a lot of goals out there they want to accomplish."

