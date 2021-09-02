Fremont stays unbeaten with five-set win over Lincoln North Star

On a Thursday night at Lincoln North Star, a Class A matchup provided one of the more entertaining matches of the year so far.

Fremont started off the match strong, winning the first set by 10 points. Despite a big push from Lincoln North, the Tigers held on to win 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-11.

“We’ve been a team that has been very up and down this year," Fremont coach Karen Nelsen said. "We kind of expect to be put on our backs and have to come back and play. I appreciate that they have the grit to do that, but we also have to learn how to stay high and go with what’s working for us.”

Grace Williams led the Tigers with 15 kills while Mattie Dalton had 12. Brylee Nelsen led the team with 28 assists, and Fremont had 19 blocks.

As for the Navigators, during the first set they did not look like a team that would push the match to five sets. However, they played hard over the course of the match and showed they could play with the Tigers.

“They’re a very well-coached team," Nelsen said. "I have so much respect for their coach, and I knew they would have a great game plan, and they did. I felt like their team followed it all night. They gave us fits, but I’m sure to everyone else it was an entertaining game.”