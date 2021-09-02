Fremont stays unbeaten with five-set win over Lincoln North Star

On a Thursday night at Lincoln North Star, a Class A matchup provided one of the more entertaining matches of the year so far.
Fremont started off the match strong, winning the first set by 10 points. Despite a big push from Lincoln North, the Tigers held on to win 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-11.
“We’ve been a team that has been very up and down this year," Fremont coach Karen Nelsen said. "We kind of expect to be put on our backs and have to come back and play. I appreciate that they have the grit to do that, but we also have to learn how to stay high and go with what’s working for us.”
Grace Williams led the Tigers with 15 kills while Mattie Dalton had 12. Brylee Nelsen led the team with 28 assists, and Fremont had 19 blocks.
As for the Navigators, during the first set they did not look like a team that would push the match to five sets. However, they played hard over the course of the match and showed they could play with the Tigers.
“They’re a very well-coached team," Nelsen said. "I have so much respect for their coach, and I knew they would have a great game plan, and they did. I felt like their team followed it all night. They gave us fits, but I’m sure to everyone else it was an entertaining game.”
Sophomore Macy Roth led the Gators with 23 kills, and freshman Hailey Roth added 12.
“We won a lot of things in that match," North Star coach Kristi Nelson-Hitz said. "Our passing is getting better. We’ve been struggling moving people around to different positions. We had a middle that just moved outside tonight … we’re shaking it up a lot. That was a long match.
We’ve got a lot of ninth and 10th graders out there. I’m proud of them. They worked hard, and I’m sweating too.”
Fremont improves to 6-0 while North Star fell to 1-3. Both teams will head to Columbus on Saturday for the Heartland Crossroads tournament.
Introducing the 2020 Journal Star first-team Super-State volleyball players
LINDSAY KRAUSE
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-4 |
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: Krause ended a dominant high school career with her fourth consecutive state championship, and 2020 may have been her finest season at Omaha Skutt. She led the state in both hitting percentage (.475) and aces (88) on top of career-highs in kills and digs. Krause was a first-team Super-State selection four years in a row, and she captains the 2020 squad.
NORAH SIS
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-2
High school: Papillion-La Vista
College: Creighton
Ad campaign: Sis topped 500 kills in a season for a second time at the high school level, and she ends her Monarch career with 1,910 terminations. Papillion-La Vista won at least 20 matches and qualified for the state tournament in each of her four seasons, and a college career at Creighton is up next for Sis.
MYA LARSON
OH | Jr. | 5-foot-11
High school: Wahoo
College: Montana State
Ad campaign: Larson may not have reached the 600-kill mark she did a year ago, but her 532 kills were still the second-most in the state this season. Her 41-kill performance in the Class C-1 title game was integral to Wahoo claiming the state title in five sets, and the junior recently announced her commitment to Montana State.
WHITNEY LAUENSTEIN
OH | Sr. | 6-foot 2
High school: Waverly
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: While some players are ready for the varsity level immediately, Lauenstein didn’t make the jump until her sophomore year. She had 400 or more kills three seasons in a row while leading Waverly to the state tournament at each opportunity. A talented back-row player as well, Lauenstein is headed to Nebraska next year.
RYLEE GRAY
MB | Sr. | 6-foot-4
High school: Elkhorn South
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: A true force at middle blocker, Gray closed her high school career by leading Elkhorn South to its first state title in school history. Gray set a new career high in hitting percentage while topping 300 kills for the fourth straight year, and another stellar blocking season brought her career total to 476.
ALLIE GRAY
S | 5-foot-11
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Arizona State
Ad campaign: A three-year starter at setter, Gray’s steady hand running the offense has allowed hitters such as Krause to shine. Her 1,023 assists were second-most in the state this season, and Gray also set a new career-best with only 12 ball-handling errors as she makes back-to-back appearances on the Super-State first team.
ELLE GLOCK
S | Sr. | 6-foot
High school: Wahoo
College: USC
Ad campaign: After beginning her high school career as a hitter, a move to setter resulted in three straight 1,000-assist seasons. Her four-year starting career includes three state championships, and Glock holds the Class C-1 record for the most assists in a season (1,167).