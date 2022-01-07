Former Wahoo standout Elle Glock transferring to Louisville

Prep Extra Podcast: What to know about the state's high school basketball picture after holiday tourneys
Elle Glock put together a storied prep career at Wahoo, much like her future head coach.
The former Super-Stater is transferring to Louisville to play for Dani Busboom Kelly, the Cardinals announced Friday.
Glock redshirted in her only season at USC before entering her name in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1 setter will play for a Cardinals team that was ranked No. 1 for much of the season and reached the Final Four.
Glock registered 3,201 career assists while piloting Wahoo to three Class C-1 state championships. She was a second-team Super-State setter her senior season and was ranked the nation's No. 39 recruit by PrepVolleyball.com.
Glock will likely have a chance to compete for immediate playing time as Louisville is losing graduate transfer and ACC setter of the year Tori Dilfer.
