 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Lincoln Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore returns to varsity ranks at Omaha Marian
0 Comments

Former Lincoln Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore returns to varsity ranks at Omaha Marian

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln Pius X Jake Moore, 9.8

Jake Moore talks with Madelyn Navrkal during a Sept. 8, 2020, game at Pius X.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Prep Extra crew is back for 2022, and this episode is dedicated to hoops. As the smoke clears from holiday basketball tournaments, hosts Geoff Exstrom and Luke Mullin discuss the biggest developments, including a new No. 1 emerging in Class A and the team that is off to a surprising undefeated start.

One of the state's most successful high school volleyball coaches is joining forces with one of the best volleyball programs in state history.

Omaha Marian announced on Thursday that it will be hiring former Lincoln Pius X coach Jake Moore for its head volleyball coaching position, beginning with the 2022 season.

Moore won seven state championships during his 25 years with Pius X from 1990-2014 and recently served as the Thunderbolts' JV coach following his retirement from the varsity ranks.

Moore joins an Omaha Marian program that is also among the most successful in state history, having won eight Class A state championships, its last coming in 2017. However, Moore's first task will be leading the Crusaders back to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News