Former Lincoln Pius X volleyball coach Jake Moore returns to varsity ranks at Omaha Marian

One of the state's most successful high school volleyball coaches is joining forces with one of the best volleyball programs in state history.

Omaha Marian announced on Thursday that it will be hiring former Lincoln Pius X coach Jake Moore for its head volleyball coaching position, beginning with the 2022 season.

Moore won seven state championships during his 25 years with Pius X from 1990-2014 and recently served as the Thunderbolts' JV coach following his retirement from the varsity ranks.

Moore joins an Omaha Marian program that is also among the most successful in state history, having won eight Class A state championships, its last coming in 2017. However, Moore's first task will be leading the Crusaders back to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

