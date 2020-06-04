You are the owner of this article.
Former Husker volleyball player Gwen Egbert returns to college coaching
Former Husker volleyball player Gwen Egbert returns to college coaching

Gwen Egbert

Gwen Egbert, a longtime high school and college volleyball coach in Nebraska and a former Husker volleyball player, is joining the Indiana coaching staff. 

 ERIN NIELSEN, Doane Athletics

A longtime high school and college volleyball coach in Nebraska is joining the coaching staff at Indiana as a volunteer assistant coach.

Gwen Egbert, who also played on the Nebraska volleyball team in the 1980s, will coach at Indiana beginning next season. Each NCAA Division I program is allowed to have one volunteer coach.

Egbert previously coached high school teams at Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South, and in college at Doane. In December Egbert retired from Doane after seven seasons there.

Egbert has known Indiana head coach Steve Aird for about 15 years.

"Gwen is an impressive person with a contagious energy," Aird said in a news release. "She is one of the finest coaches I have ever had the opportunity to work with. Her experience in the high school and club level is so impressive and with eight freshmen making the transition to our program, her skill set becomes invaluable. She is really excited to get to Bloomington and start working with our players. I know she believes in what we do and how we do it. We feel very fortunate that she will be part of the staff for the 2020 season."

