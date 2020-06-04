Former Husker volleyball player Gwen Egbert returns to college coaching

"Gwen is an impressive person with a contagious energy," Aird said in a news release. "She is one of the finest coaches I have ever had the opportunity to work with. Her experience in the high school and club level is so impressive and with eight freshmen making the transition to our program, her skill set becomes invaluable. She is really excited to get to Bloomington and start working with our players. I know she believes in what we do and how we do it. We feel very fortunate that she will be part of the staff for the 2020 season."