Barrett Power grew up in a volleyball house in a volleyball state.
So naturally, she took a liking to the sport and looked up to her older sister Ashlyn, who pieced together a Super-State-caliber career at Lincoln Christian.
"Watching her, even though she's not that much older than me, I always kind of looked to her as superstar setter and kind of followed her example," Power said.
Power has created her own luminous path as a Crusader.
The 5-foot-9 senior is among the top setters in the state, she recently committed to Mountain West power Colorado State and she's enjoying another strong season in high school.
Ashlyn was a setter — and is currently a starting setter at Division I Weber State — and Vikki Power, Barrett's mother and coach at Christian, was a setter at Hastings College.
So, yeah, setting is part of the family genes. That said, Power's introduction to the position came at a natural pace.
"I think my personality is that of a setter and I started setting pretty much when I started playing volleyball," she said. "It just kind of stuck.
"Usually setters have to be the vocal one, a lot of times the steady one, the consistent one."
Power has been remarkably consistent this fall, Coach Power says. The senior, who starts for the basketball team, also is among the state's more versatile players.
You have free articles remaining.
As a freshman, when Ashlyn was the Crusaders' starting setter, younger sister Barrett was splitting roles as a setter and hitter. Power set and served as a defensive specialist for her Nebraska Juniors club team as a sophomore, and she has picked up various roles, including some back-row passing, for the Crusaders.
"We player (her) opposite of middle last year and had her block out of necessity," Coach Power said. "That experience has been really good for her. It allows us to switch her base middle and let our middle play on the right side for various reasons, give us a new look. Some of it's been out of necessity and some of it's been out of her versatility."
Power, running the Crusaders' 5-1 system, has 500 set assists, averaging 7.4 per set. She's second on the team in digs (3.8 per set), third in blocking (0.4 per set), second in kills (1.6 per set), and she's among the team's top servers.
Though a natural setter, Power said it's always been her goal to be an all-around player. Coach Power said Barrett had significant growth working with club coaches Jake Moore and Mike Brandon. They sharpened her technique, and Power became more comfortable running an offense.
"I'm just honestly trying to be the best that I can be for this team, who this team needs me to be," Power said. "That role obviously changes between teams, but this year and this team, these girls, whoever they need me to be, that's who I want to be."
Power's playing and leadership skills have been crucial this year for the Crusaders, who have several seniors playing their first season of significant volleyball.
Fellow senior Alexis Johnson, who has a team-high 249 kills, has given the Crusaders another experienced player on the court.
At 15-14, the Crusaders are hoping a rugged schedule will help when postseason play begins next week.
"We talk about it a lot in both volleyball and basketball," said Power, who has a younger sister, Brielle, on the team. "We go into postseason knowing we're battle-tested, knowing we've been in those tight situations, and it gives us confidence in those situations, because we've been there and we experienced it. We've kind of gone through the battlefield together."