Following in her father's footsteps, East's Nicole Gingery has a varsity program to call her own

“I want to be the best leader I can be,” Peltz said. “I want to be a good teammate and show the younger kids how to help the program.”

Having spent the past four years coaching the junior varsity, Gingery has coached some of this year’s team for their entire careers. That familiarity is proving valuable so far; Peltz said experience and trust are key components among this year’s group.

With a common goal of making the state tournament, the Spartans have been working hard in practice to achieve their dreams. Gingery is still trying to get her team to stop playing safe, and to play fearlessly at all times, but the underlying goal still shines through.

“It’s more for them than it is for me, because they deserve that experience,” Gingery said. “They’re hungry and they want it more than anyone else. They understand it’s not going to be easy and that we’ll have to shock the world to get to that level.”

The Spartans were scheduled to begin their season Thursday at Grand Island, followed by the Bellevue West Invitational on Friday and Saturday. However, the team's season is on pause after a positive COVID-19 test resulting in players being identified as high-risk contacts.

The team can resume practice and competition Sept. 8.

“I’m so excited to start the year and see what product we can (put out there),” Peltz said. “I’ve been waiting for so long, so hopefully we’ll start our season strong.”

