Following in her father's footsteps, East's Nicole Gingery has a varsity program to call her own

When Nicole Gingery played volleyball at Lincoln East, the Spartans made it to the state tournament in 2005, 2007 and 2008.
There hasn’t been a single trip to state in the 11 seasons since then, but the first-year head coach is aiming to restore East’s proud volleyball legacy, which includes six Class A titles.
After all, if there’s anyone who understands what it means to be a Spartan, it’s Gingery.
Her father, John, is in his 24th year as the school’s head football coach, and he also coaches the track team. The time she spent with him growing up led Gingery to choose the same profession as her dad (physical education teacher), and now she can continue the family’s coaching legacy.
“I grew up on the track and I grew up on the football field, so it just kind of came naturally,” Gingery said. “It’s always been a dream to be able to say that this is my program, and to follow in my dad’s footsteps has been pretty cool.”
While Gingery’s goal is to snap the school’s state tournament drought, the first-year coach knows it won’t be easy to handle a difficult Class A schedule. East went 15-21 last year, leaving room for improvement.
The Spartans have seven seniors, including middle blockers AnnaLee Ventling-Brown and Haley Sprackling, who combined for more than 250 kills and 100 blocks a year ago, and a freshman (Aaliyah Bradford) who could make an impact at setter. Meanwhile, senior outside hitter Brooke Peltz had more than 300 kills last season and is focusing on stepping up as a leader this year.
“I want to be the best leader I can be,” Peltz said. “I want to be a good teammate and show the younger kids how to help the program.”
Having spent the past four years coaching the junior varsity, Gingery has coached some of this year’s team for their entire careers. That familiarity is proving valuable so far; Peltz said experience and trust are key components among this year’s group.
With a common goal of making the state tournament, the Spartans have been working hard in practice to achieve their dreams. Gingery is still trying to get her team to stop playing safe, and to play fearlessly at all times, but the underlying goal still shines through.
“It’s more for them than it is for me, because they deserve that experience,” Gingery said. “They’re hungry and they want it more than anyone else. They understand it’s not going to be easy and that we’ll have to shock the world to get to that level.”
The Spartans were scheduled to begin their season Thursday at Grand Island, followed by the Bellevue West Invitational on Friday and Saturday. However, the team's season is on pause after a positive COVID-19 test resulting in players being identified as high-risk contacts.
The team can resume practice and competition Sept. 8.
“I’m so excited to start the year and see what product we can (put out there),” Peltz said. “I’ve been waiting for so long, so hopefully we’ll start our season strong.”
