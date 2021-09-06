First-year head coach Reeves leaning on dad's advice, talented group of seniors to maintain Wahoo's volleyball excellence

When first-year head coach Katie Reeves needs to talk coaching, she can turn to her father Gregg.
He was a former coach, a former Husker football player and Reeves' biggest role model.
"I was calling him my first practice, my first game," said Reeves, who took over the Wahoo volleyball program this year. "He helps a lot along the way."
Reeves, a former Warrior herself, has a talented group of seniors to lean on, too. Trish Larson built the Wahoo program into a state power — with three state titles in four years to show for it — and the players have carried and passed down the torch.
Now it's seniors Mya Larson, Mya Emerson, Taylor Luben and Josie Sutton seeking to carry the winning tradition. Wahoo volleyball is 139-9 since the start of the 2017 season.
"They know our culture and they hold those girls — freshmen, sophomores, juniors, whatever it may be — to high expectations," said Reeves, who has guided Wahoo to a 5-1 start. "They're just really good leaders on and off the court and really good role models for all of our girls."
The four seniors have different roles on the court. Larson is a returning first-team Super-Stater. The Montana State recruit and 5-foot-10 outside hitter is one of the state's dominant hitters and can take over matches.
Sutton and Emerson are defensive and offensive mainstays in the middle, and Luben, who had 335 digs last year, is the defensive spark at libero. Junior Tianna Coffey is seeing an expanded role.
Together, they're leading a Warrior team that blends experience and youth. Wahoo has three freshmen that are contributing immediately: Hayden Osmera, Audrey Waido and Chloe Kassichke.
"They definitely are rising to the occasion," Reeves said. "Stepping into a freshman role and playing varsity, it will have its ups and downs, but I feel like they are figuring out how to become consistent players and be part of our success."
Wahoo's young players were immediately tested. The Warriors, ranked No. 3 in Class C-1, opened against two Class B-rated foes in Norris and Aurora, beating Aurora before losing to Norris.
It was an early introduction to a faster pace and a different atmosphere, Reeves said.
The team's fight showed Saturday in the Wahoo Invitational. The Warriors trailed a much-improved Lincoln Christian team 18-9 before rallying to take the set and the match for the tournament title.
Reeves is hoping that goes a long way in the Warriors making a run at another Class C-1 state title at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
She was an assistant for Trish Larson for three seasons before being named head coach in the offseason. There wasn't much to change, Reeves said, when taking over a program that has won state gold. "You just want to roll that wave."
"Obviously in the end we're trying to be the best we can be throughout C-1," Reeves later added. "I think we're right up there with everybody.
"These girls are just relentless and we're finding along the way how much potential this team really has. In the end, we hope to be playing our best volleyball."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.