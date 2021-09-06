First-year head coach Reeves leaning on dad's advice, talented group of seniors to maintain Wahoo's volleyball excellence

Sutton and Emerson are defensive and offensive mainstays in the middle, and Luben, who had 335 digs last year, is the defensive spark at libero. Junior Tianna Coffey is seeing an expanded role.

Together, they're leading a Warrior team that blends experience and youth. Wahoo has three freshmen that are contributing immediately: Hayden Osmera, Audrey Waido and Chloe Kassichke.

"They definitely are rising to the occasion," Reeves said. "Stepping into a freshman role and playing varsity, it will have its ups and downs, but I feel like they are figuring out how to become consistent players and be part of our success."

Wahoo's young players were immediately tested. The Warriors, ranked No. 3 in Class C-1, opened against two Class B-rated foes in Norris and Aurora, beating Aurora before losing to Norris.

It was an early introduction to a faster pace and a different atmosphere, Reeves said.

The team's fight showed Saturday in the Wahoo Invitational. The Warriors trailed a much-improved Lincoln Christian team 18-9 before rallying to take the set and the match for the tournament title.

Reeves is hoping that goes a long way in the Warriors making a run at another Class C-1 state title at Pinnacle Bank Arena.