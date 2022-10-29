 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First look at the high school state volleyball brackets

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out match point of Lincoln Southwest's win in the A-2 district final against Millard North on Wednesday at Southwest.

The official brackets for the high school state volleyball tournament, which begins Wednesday, are fresh off the press. Take a look at the schedule for all six classes, beginning at the top. 

CLASS A

Wednesday

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

North Court

No. 8-seeded Omaha Marian (24-13) vs. No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South (31-5), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Lincoln East (23-10) vs. No. 4 Papillion La-Vista (27-9), 7 p.m.

South Court

No. 7 Millard West (23-10) vs. No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (30-3), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Gretna (27-9) vs. No. 3 Omaha Westside (28-8), 7 p.m. 

Friday: Semifinals (PBA North Court) 5 and 7 p.m.

Saturday (Devaney Center): Final, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

Wednesday

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

North Court

No. 8-seeded Grand Island Northwest (21-14) vs. No. 1 Elkhorn North (30-4), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Seward (28-7) vs. No. 4 Bennington (27-7), 11 a.m. 

South Court

No. 7 Waverly (19-15) vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt (27-10), 9 a.m.

No. 6 Sidney (28-6) vs. No. 3 Norris (28-7), 11 a.m. 

Friday: Semifinals (PBA South Court) 5 and 7 p.m.

Saturday (Devaney Center): Final, 5 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Wednesday

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

North Court

No. 8-seeded Adams Central (24-9) vs. No. 1 North Bend Central (30-1), 1 p.m.

No. 5 Malcolm (31-2) vs. No. 4 Gothenburg (31-3), 3 p.m.

South Court

No. 7 DC West (29-3) vs. No. 2 Minden (32-3), 1 p.m.

No. 6 Kearney Catholic (25-8) vs. No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (29-2), 3

Friday: Semifinals (PBA North Court) 1 and 3 p.m.

Saturday (Devaney Center): Final, 3 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Thursday

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

North Court

No. 8-seeded Bayard (31-1) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran (37-0), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Southwest (27-6) vs. No. 4 Oakland-Craig (27-9), 7 p.m.

South Court

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (26-6) vs. No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (31-4), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Amherst (26-6) vs. No. 3 Cross County (29-4), 7 p.m.

Friday: Semifinals (PBA South Court) 1 and 3 p.m.

Saturday (Devaney Center): Final, 1 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Thursday

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

North Court

No. 8-seeded Nebraska Christian (27-7) vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (28-4), 1 p.m.

No. 5 S-E-M (27-5) vs. No. 4 BDS (26-5), 3 p.m.

South Court

No. 7 Hartington CC (24-10) vs. No. 2 Cambridge (29-2), 1 p.m.

No. 6 Meridian (27-4) vs. No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2), 3 [.m.

Friday: Semifinals (PBA South Court) 9 and 11 a.m.

Saturday (Devaney Center): Final, 11 a.m.

CLASS D-2

Thursday

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

North Court

No. 8-seeded Stuart (22-10) vs. No. 1 Howells-Dodge (26-4), 9 a.m.

No. 5 Diller-Odell (29-5) vs. No. 4 Shelton (30-2), 11 a.m.

South Court

No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary (28-4) vs. No. 2 Overton (28-4), 9 a.m.

No. 6 Falls City SH (25-8) vs. Humphrey SF (25-4), 11 a.m.

Friday: Semifinals (PBA North Court) 9 and 11 a.m.

Saturday (Devaney Center): Final, 9 a.m.

