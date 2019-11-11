{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9

Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rank Team Record Previous
1 Papillion-La Vista South 23-17 10
2 Gretna 28-11 4
3 Lincoln Pius X 30-7 2
4 Millard North 25-11 5
5 Papillion-La Vista 36-2 1
6 Elkhorn South 29-8 3
7 Millard West 21-12 7
8 Millard South 24-13 8
9 Omaha Marian 21-14 6
10 Lincoln Southwest 22-13 9

Comments: After some early-season struggles, Papillion-La Vista South put it all together in the final weeks of the season, capping it off with an unexpected state title run. Meanwhile, Papillion-La Vista dominated Class A all season but fell short at the state tournament with a first-round loss to Millard North.

Rank Team Record Previous
1 Omaha Skutt 34-5 1
2 Omaha Duchesne 23-18 6
3 Waverly 29-4 2
4 Norris 27-10 3
5 Sidney 32-4 4
6 Platteview 23-9 5
7 Northwest 21-14 7
8 Hastings 21-12 7
9 Seward 22-14 9
10 York 18-14 10

Comments: Omaha Skutt didn’t drop a set to Class B opposition all season, and that continued in the state tournament as it swept its way to a fifth straight title. After playing a difficult regular-season schedule, Omaha Duchesne backed up its quality in the state tournament, while the likes of Waverly and Norris had excellent seasons as well.

Rank Team Record Previous
1 Lincoln Lutheran 37-3 2
2 St. Paul 35-1 1
3 Wahoo 30-4 3
4 Broken Bow 33-4 6
5 Wayne 29-6 5
6 Chadron 31-8 7
7 Norfolk Catholic 23-7 8
8 Battle Creek 28-6 9
9 Syracuse 23-4 4
10 York 18-14 10

Comments: After coming close in its past two seasons, Lincoln Lutheran finally collected an elusive state title behind  the work of Marriah Buss. Meanwhile, St. Paul had a tremendous regular season before suffering its first loss of the year in the title match.

Rank Team Record Previous
1 Grand Island CC 28-5 3
2 Hastings St. Cecilia 34-4 2
3 Lutheran Northeast 31-7 4
4 Superior 30-4 1
5 Bishop Neumann 25-10 5
6 Arcadia/Loup City 26-7 --
7 Summerland 28-6 7
8 Wisner-Pliger 22-12 --
9 Thayer Central 24-9 4
10 York 23-2 8
Comments: Despite an impressive regular season, Superior couldn’t capture another state title and the Wildcats drop to fourth in the final rankings. A late-season surge allowed Lutheran Northeast to capture third place at the state tournament, while Grand Island CC earned the ultimate prize.

Rank Team Record Previous
1 Diller-Odell 36-1 1
2 Archbishop Bergan 30-12 4
3 Pleasanton 32-2 2
4 Hartington CC 19-14 --
5 Overton 25-5 5
6 CWC 30-3 3
7 HTRS 24-9 6
8 Central Valley 24-8 7
9 Johnson-Brock 21-12 --
10 Maywood-Hayes Center 27-3 8

Comments: Diller-Odell was the team to beat all season in Class D-1, and the Griffins backed up their regular-season success with a state title. Archbishop Bergan and Hartington CC both played difficult schedules and that paid off with deep state tournament runs.

Rank Team Record Previous
1 BDS 30-4 1
2 Humphrey SF 24-5 5
3 Lawrence-Nelson 31-5 2
4 Wynot 25-5 3
5 Bertrand 25-6 4
6 Falls City SH 21-14 --
7 Garden County 29-2 7
8 Glitner 21-11 8
9 Nebraska Christian 21-7 6
10 Winside 22-8 10

Comments: After going toe-to-toe with Lawrence-Nelson all season, BDS had to overcome a new challenger, Humphrey SF to claim a second straight state title. It took 15 sets to accomplish the feat, with Wynot and Bertrand both providing a tough challenge.

