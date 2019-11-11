Rank
Team
Record
Previous
1
Papillion-La Vista South
23-17
10
2
Gretna
28-11
4
3
Lincoln Pius X
30-7
2
4
Millard North
25-11
5
5
Papillion-La Vista
36-2
1
6
Elkhorn South
29-8
3
7
Millard West
21-12
7
8
Millard South
24-13
8
9
Omaha Marian
21-14
6
10
Lincoln Southwest
22-13
9
Comments: After some early-season struggles, Papillion-La Vista South put it all together in the final weeks of the season, capping it off with an unexpected state title run. Meanwhile, Papillion-La Vista dominated Class A all season but fell short at the state tournament with a first-round loss to Millard North.
Rank
Team
Record
Previous
1
Omaha Skutt
34-5
1
2
Omaha Duchesne
23-18
6
3
Waverly
29-4
2
4
Norris
27-10
3
5
Sidney
32-4
4
6
Platteview
23-9
5
7
Northwest
21-14
7
8
Hastings
21-12
7
9
Seward
22-14
9
10
York
18-14
10
Comments: Omaha Skutt didn’t drop a set to Class B opposition all season, and that continued in the state tournament as it swept its way to a fifth straight title. After playing a difficult regular-season schedule, Omaha Duchesne backed up its quality in the state tournament, while the likes of Waverly and Norris had excellent seasons as well.
Rank
Team
Record
Previous
1
Lincoln Lutheran
37-3
2
2
St. Paul
35-1
1
3
Wahoo
30-4
3
4
Broken Bow
33-4
6
5
Wayne
29-6
5
6
Chadron
31-8
7
7
Norfolk Catholic
23-7
8
8
Battle Creek
28-6
9
9
Syracuse
23-4
4
10
York
18-14
10
Comments: After coming close in its past two seasons, Lincoln Lutheran finally collected an elusive state title behind the work of Marriah Buss. Meanwhile, St. Paul had a tremendous regular season before suffering its first loss of the year in the title match.
Rank
Team
Record
Previous
1
Grand Island CC
28-5
3
2
Hastings St. Cecilia
34-4
2
3
Lutheran Northeast
31-7
4
4
Superior
30-4
1
5
Bishop Neumann
25-10
5
6
Arcadia/Loup City
26-7
--
7
Summerland
28-6
7
8
Wisner-Pliger
22-12
--
9
Thayer Central
24-9
4
10
York
23-2
8
Comments: Despite an impressive regular season, Superior couldn’t capture another state title and the Wildcats drop to fourth in the final rankings. A late-season surge allowed Lutheran Northeast to capture third place at the state tournament, while Grand Island CC earned the ultimate prize.
Rank
Team
Record
Previous
1
Diller-Odell
36-1
1
2
Archbishop Bergan
30-12
4
3
Pleasanton
32-2
2
4
Hartington CC
19-14
--
5
Overton
25-5
5
6
CWC
30-3
3
7
HTRS
24-9
6
8
Central Valley
24-8
7
9
Johnson-Brock
21-12
--
10
Maywood-Hayes Center
27-3
8
Comments: Diller-Odell was the team to beat all season in Class D-1, and the Griffins backed up their regular-season success with a state title. Archbishop Bergan and Hartington CC both played difficult schedules and that paid off with deep state tournament runs.
Rank
Team
Record
Previous
1
BDS
30-4
1
2
Humphrey SF
24-5
5
3
Lawrence-Nelson
31-5
2
4
Wynot
25-5
3
5
Bertrand
25-6
4
6
Falls City SH
21-14
--
7
Garden County
29-2
7
8
Glitner
21-11
8
9
Nebraska Christian
21-7
6
10
Winside
22-8
10
Comments: After going toe-to-toe with Lawrence-Nelson all season, BDS had to overcome a new challenger, Humphrey SF to claim a second straight state title. It took 15 sets to accomplish the feat, with Wynot and Bertrand both providing a tough challenge.
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate a point in the fourth set against Gretna on Saturda during in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-LaVista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Legrand goes up for a kill in the fifth set against Gretna on Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South's Sophie Hendrix (top) attempts a kill in the second set against Gretna on Saturday during the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Gretna's Skylar Janovich-McCune (top) and Morgan Sangl dive for a kill by Papillion-La Vista South's Stella Adeyemi in the second set on Saturda, in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-LaVista South's Ashlyn Dierks (1) serves against Gretna in the third set on Saturday in the Class A state volleyball final at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
The Papillion-La Vista South student section engages in a "We Got Spirit" chant with students from Gretna during the second set on Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Gretna's Brooklyn Schuler (left) gets her shot blocked by Papillion-La Vista South's Emma O'Neill in the second set as Brecklyn Moore (3) looks on Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South's Aliah Clarke (4), Ava Legrand (second left), Sophie Hendrix (13), Ashlyn Dierks, (center), Delanie Vallinch (2) and Andjelija Petrovic celebrate their five-set win against Gretna on Saturday in the Class A state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South's Sophie Hendrix blocks a shot as Gretna's Brooklyn Schuler (36) looks on in the second set Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (left) celebrates with teammate Allison Gray a kill Krause scored in the third set against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray (30) celebrates the SkyHawks' win in the second set with teammates Cameron Cartwright (left), Megan Skovsende (15), Abigail Schomers (3) and Breanna Skala (right) in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Duchesne dives to keep a ball in play in the third set against Omaha Skutt in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers elevates for a second-set kill against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (top) goes up for the block with teammate Ava Heyne (13) in the first set against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Cameron Cartwright goes up for a second-set kill against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday during the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers (3) celebrates a second-set kill with teammate Allison Gray on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal dives for the ball in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (left) and Lexie Kreizel look to pass the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran students cheer for their team in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) and Marriah Buss (23) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1), Abby Wachal (24) and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) sets the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer (7) and Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) attempt to defend against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) blocks the ball from St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Paige Trutna serves against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (below) hits the ball against Lincoln Lutheran's Samantha Scholz (14) and Molli Martin (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler embraces Lexi Kreizel (1) after beating St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler as a ball goes out of bounds in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players, including Lexie Kreizel (1), Marriah Buss (23) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala signals during the Class C-2 state championship match against Hastings St. Cecilia on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher (18) sets the ball against Grand Island Central Catholic's in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) hits the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia's Katharine Hamburger in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Lauryn Willman (1) passes the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic players celebrate their win against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard (28) hits the ball as Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) and Gracie Woods (16) attempt a block in the Class C-2 championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's head coach Alan VanCura takes in the Class C-2 state volleyball final against Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Ava Lovitt (5), Karli Heidemann (14) and Mackenzie Vitosh (2) celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell volleyball head coach Kandice Jurgens gestures from the sidelines in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match against Archbishop on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate their victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players, including Karli Heidemann (14), celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) and Ava Lovitt (5) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) celebrates after scoring on a block against Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) gets the ball bounced off her face after Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) made an successful block in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) sets the ball against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts (10) looks on as teammate Addison Heidemann (4) makes a forearm pass against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) hits the ball against Archbishop Bergan's Hannah Frost (15) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Makenna Krings tips the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis celebrates a point on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Jordan Bolte (right) sets the ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (11) receives her second -place medal from head coach Dean Korus on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, following the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Left to right: BDS' Kaylee Noel (34) is given her medal by head coach Kari Jo Alfs after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis players hold up their second place trophy after the Class D-2 state volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz (13) lunges forward to bump during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (center left) wipes tears from her eyes before her team is awarded second place medals after the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players fall to the ground celebrating after winning the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Mariah Sliva (right) kills during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Taryn Fiala (32) dives for the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' head coach Kari Jo Alfs gives her team a thumbs up during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players celebrate a point on Saturday against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' fan section cheers during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' head coach Dean Korus (right) and his coaches laugh after he shouts "she's a freshman" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against BDS in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (1) attempts a kill on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
