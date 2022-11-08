Final prep volleyball ratings, 11/9

The thrill of the state tournament now in the rearview, Nate Thomas offers perspective on each class, including final ratings and comments.

Class A

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Papillion-LV South;34-5;2

2. Omaha Westside;30-9;3

3. Lincoln Southwest;31-4;1

4. Papillion-La Vista;28-11;6

5. Gretna;30-10;5

6. Lincoln East;24-11;4

7. Millard West;23-11;8

8. Omaha Marian;24-14;9

9. Lincoln Pius X;22-13;7

10. Fremont;21-11;10

Comments: Papillion-La Vista South finished off its quest to defend its state championship; the Titans have now won three championships in four years. Omaha Westside's strong season culminated in its first finals appearance in almost 40 years after an upset of Lincoln Southwest in the semifinals.

Class B

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt;32-10;1

2. Elkhorn North;32-5;2

3. Norris;29-8;4

4. Bennington;28-8;3

5. Waverly;19-16;9

6. Seward;28-8;5

7. Sidney;28-7;6

8. GI Northwest;21-15;8

9. York;23-11;7

10. Elkhorn;17-15;10

Comments: Omaha Skutt won the long-awaited match against Elkhorn North for its eighth straight championship to cap a wire-to-wire season as the No. 1 team in Class B. Waverly taking the first set against the SkyHawks in the quarterfinals was a valiant effort that should not go unnoticed. Norris and Skutt played one of the more memorable matches of the tournament, with Skutt gutting out the fourth set 33-31 to secure a spot in the finals.

Class C-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC;32-2;2

2. Gothenburg;33-4;6

3. Minden;34-4;3

4. North Bend Central;31-3;1

5. Malcolm;31-3;4

6. Adams Central;24-10;7

7. Kearney Catholic;25-9;8

8. DC West;29-4;9

9. Pierce;29-3;5

10. St. Paul;25-9;10

Comments: The madness that everyone expected from C-1 ensued. Grand Island Central Catholic fought off huge efforts from Gothenburg and Minden to win the school's 11th volleyball championship. The Swedes' reverse sweeping No. 1 North Bend Central was one of the best matches of the entire tournament.

Class C-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Lincoln Lutheran;40-0;1

2. Archbishop Bergan;33-4;2

3. Oakland-Craig;29-10;4

4. Amherst;27-8;5

5. Clarkson-Leigh;25-7;3

6. Southwest;27-7;6

7. Cross County;29-5;7

8. Bayard;31-2;—

9. Centura;25-6;8

10. Wisner-Pilger;23-10;9

Comments: Lincoln Lutheran's dominance in C-2 this season was expected, but maybe not to the scale they displayed. The Warriors completed their first undefeated season in school history and went 9-0 in sets in the state tournament with victories over Archbishop Bergan, Oakland-Craig and Bayard.

Class D-1

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Hartington CC;27-10;7

2. Norfolk Catholic;30-5;1

3. Maywood-Hayes Center;26-4;2

4. BDS;28-6;5

5. Cambridge;29-3;3

6. S-E-M;27-6;4

7. Meridian;27-5;6

8. Nebraska Christian;27-8;9

9. Hastings SC;20-14;8

10. Axtell;23-9;10

Comments: Hartington Cedar Catholic's run to the state championship was the biggest shock of the tournament, defeating three previous top teams in Cambridge, Maywood-Hayes Center and Norfolk Catholic. Pretty incredible stuff from a team that won just 10 games in the 2021 season.

Class D-2

School;Rec.;Pvs.

1. Howells-Dodge;23-4;2

2. Overton;25-4;3

3. Shelton;27-2;1

4. Humphrey SF;23-3;4

5. Diller-Odell;26-5;5

6. Falls City SH;23-7;7

7. St. Mary’s;24-4;8

8. Stuart;20-8;9

9. Wallace;25-5;6

10. Exeter-Milligan;17-11;10

Comments: Howells-Dodge won a classic over first-time finalists Overton to complete their quest for a second straight championship after winning in D-1 in 2021. The Jaguars had to win perhaps two of the best matches of the tournament to complete that, after also winning a five-setter over Shelton on Friday.